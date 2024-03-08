Advertisement
AD

RepubliK Introduces Pioneering AI-Fueled SocialFi

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Web3 platform focused on intersection between AI, blockchain and social media platforms, launches hybrid SocialFi app
Fri, 8/03/2024 - 14:23
RepubliK Introduces Pioneering AI-Fueled SocialFi
Cover image via republik.gg
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

RepubliK initiative represents a major milestone in both the Web2 and Web3 segments, employing cutting-edge AI breakthroughs to enhance the way social media platforms assess content quality, measure engagement and rewards for content creators.

Advertisement

RepubliK launches SocialFi in partnership with AWS

Per the official statement shared by its representatives, RepubliK is ready to introduce the first AI-powered SocialFi platform on March 8, 2024. The new protocol is developed and maintained in technical collaboration with AWS AI and ML.

RepubliK launches SocialFi app on AI
Image by RepubliK

Aside from the use of AI for content recommendations, RepubliK's approach focuses on evaluating the depth and quality of user interactions, enabling it to assess the depth of interactions in order to determine the quality of the content.

This strategy is designed to enhance the user experience by emphasizing content that promotes quality interactions rather than simply chasing popularity. AI's role extends to calculating rewards based on the content's quality, ensuring a more authentic and meaningful engagement.

The platform's tokenomic design is underpinned by RPK, its core native cryptocurrency. RPK token is live on Arbitrum (ARB), a dominant Ethereum scaling solution.

RepubliK welcomes L2 networks for better performance and interoperability

RepubliK is also enhancing its technological framework with the adoption of a layer-2 solution and a transition to a blockchain-agnostic approach. 

Scheduled to be fully integrated by the end of Q1, 2024, these advancements are expected to facilitate more efficient transactions and accommodate the growing needs of the platform's community.

The platform introduces a reward system designed to recognize and compensate creators and users based on the substantive value they contribute to the community. This system is engineered to support the creation of quality content and encourage a more engaged, authentic community interaction.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image March Madness for XRP: $2.2 Billion Market Cap Boost Raises Eyebrows
2024/03/08 14:20
March Madness for XRP: $2.2 Billion Market Cap Boost Raises Eyebrows
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image DOGE to $1: Analyst Predicts Dogecoin's Wild Breakout Scenario
2024/03/08 14:20
DOGE to $1: Analyst Predicts Dogecoin's Wild Breakout Scenario
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum Fees Hit 2-Year High, Here's Major Driver
2024/03/08 14:20
Ethereum Fees Hit 2-Year High, Here's Major Driver
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Conflux Network introduces AxHKD, Hong Kong Dollar-Backed Stablecoin
Zircuit Staking Program Breaks $500M TVL And Adds Ethena Integration
Stablecoin Standard and Aleph Zero Announce Strategic Partnership to Facilitate the Future of On-Chain Commerce
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

March Madness for XRP: $2.2 Billion Market Cap Boost Raises Eyebrows
DOGE to $1: Analyst Predicts Dogecoin's Wild Breakout Scenario
Ethereum Fees Hit 2-Year High, Here's Major Driver
Show all