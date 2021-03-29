PrimeXBT’s Kim Chua Expects Gaming Tokens To Be The Next Big Thing For Crypto Adoption Following DeFi

News
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 17:59
article image
Heewon Jang
Kim Chua Expects Gaming Tokens To Be The Next Big Thing For Crypto Adoption
PrimeXBT’s Kim Chua Expects Gaming Tokens To Be The Next Big Thing For Crypto Adoption Following DeFi
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

It is clear that the latest hit in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space has been the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi). DeFi is also a natural evolution of the financial aspect of cryptocurrency and its offerings, and has been greatly received across the globe.

However, as the hype and excitement around DeFi slows down and the space actually gets to work, there are still many new avenues for crypto to grow and excel, and one such area that has been identified by PrimeXBT’s analyst Kim Chua is gaming tokens.

Just as how DeFi brought more utility and new users into crypto, gaming tokens will be one of the rages this year that will bring more new users to adopt cryptocurrency, explains Chua.

Gaming has gone onto the blockchain with Atari (ATRI) and Decentral Games (DG) set to build a virtual casino on Decentraland (MANA). The virtual casino will feature popular Atari real world games which users can play virtually using ATRI, DG, or the Dai stablecoin.

All 3 project tokens have skyrocketed in price after the news. This is the best introduction of crypto to gamblers who have not yet experienced crypto. With Covid-induced lockdowns, many casinos could not operate and this will force patrons who otherwise would have gone gambling physically to move online. 

Crypto + Casino makes for a great combination to get these gamblers hooked since the crypto market itself has speculative threats and thrills similar to that of a casino.

The market size of the global casinos and online gambling industry is around $227 billion and gaming on the blockchain can channel this money into the crypto market, thereby increasing the market cap of cryptocurrencies as a whole.

There is a lot of money in the gaming space, and especially the casino environment. It is also a space that lends itself well to a digital age and can benefit from the properties of blockchain and crypto. 

As more and more companies in this space recognise the potential for their growth into a digital age with blockchain, there is sure to be a huge spike in interest and hype around this in the next wave for crypto and blockchain.

#Cryptocurrency Community
article image
About the author
Heewon Jang

Heewon Jang is a freelance journalist and the editor of CryptoGags section.
She is responsible for entertaining crypto content and bitcoin humour

article image 3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Not Approved in World’s Most Cashless Country – Norway
News
03/23/2021 - 11:20

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Not Approved in World’s Most Cashless Country – Norway

Yuri Molchan
article image Mysterious BitClout Service Receives "Cease-and-Desist Letter" From Top Lawyers, Here's Why
News
03/24/2021 - 10:47

Mysterious BitClout Service Receives "Cease-and-Desist Letter" From Top Lawyers, Here's Why
Vladislav Sopov
article image Skrill Wallet by Paysafe Partners with Coinbase, Explains Offering to the U.S.
News
03/25/2021 - 12:35

Skrill Wallet by Paysafe Partners with Coinbase, Explains Offering to the U.S.
Vladislav Sopov