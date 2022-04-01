Pop Superstar Jay Chou Loses $550,000 Worth of NFTs to Fraudsters

Fri, 04/01/2022 - 08:02
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Taiwanese pop superstar Jay Chou has had $550,000 worth of non-fungible tokens stolen from him after falling victim to a phishing scam.

The scammer made away with an NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection that was gifted to him by famous Taiwanese singer Jeffrey Hwang (aka Machi Big Brother). He also lost an NFT from Mutant Ape Yacht Club and two NFTs from the Doodles.

The theft was confirmed by one of Asia's biggest stars earlier today in his Instagram post.

Screenshot24434464
Image by instagram.com

Chou says that he initially thought that the theft was an April Fools joke, before eventually realizing that he actually no longer had access to his precious NFTs. As explained by on-chain sleuth @zachxbt, fraudsters purchase verified Twitter accounts for a few thousand dollars to run giveaway scams. Scammers usually use bots to trick people into clicking links that direct them to a phishing site and drain them of their NFTs.

Related
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Cardano Slump as Bitcoin Drops to $44K
 Bad actors also use other popular social media platforms, such as Instagram, to hunt for potential victims. It may take only a one-second judgment lapse before one parts ways with his or her assets forever.

Earlier today, an official Discord server run by Bored Ape Yacht Club was compromised by hackers. In its tweet, the official Twitter account of the most successful NFT project to date warned that it was not doing any April Fools airdrops, confirming the hack.

According to blockchain security firm PeckShield, the hacker managed to successfully steal one NFT after posting a fake link to a fake mint on one of the server's channels.

Bored Ape Yacht Club claims that it "immediately" detected the incident.

#NFT News
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

