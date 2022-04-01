Pop Superstar Jay Chou Loses $550,000 Worth of NFTs to Fraudsters

Taiwanese pop superstar Jay Chou has had $550,000 worth of non-fungible tokens stolen from him after falling victim to a phishing scam.



The scammer made away with an NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection that was gifted to him by famous Taiwanese singer Jeffrey Hwang (aka Machi Big Brother). He also lost an NFT from Mutant Ape Yacht Club and two NFTs from the Doodles.



The theft was confirmed by one of Asia's biggest stars earlier today in his Instagram post.

Chou says that he initially thought that the theft was an April Fools joke, before eventually realizing that he actually no longer had access to his precious NFTs. As explained by on-chain sleuth @zachxbt, fraudsters purchase verified Twitter accounts for a few thousand dollars to run giveaway scams. Scammers usually use bots to trick people into clicking links that direct them to a phishing site and drain them of their NFTs.