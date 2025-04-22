Shytoshi Kusama Stuns SHIB Community with X Status: 'Quite Angry'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The enigmatic lead of the Shiba Inu developer team known to the SHIB army under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has once again sent ripples through the meme coin community by changing his status on his X profile.

SHIB team marketing lead Lucie has drawn the public's attention to it on the X social media platform. The new status hints that Shytoshi is busy recording a new podcast at the moment and also says he is “quite angry.”

Shytoshi Kusama: "In the studio and quite angry"

Lucie shared a screenshot of Kusama’s X profile with a geolocation status stating, “In the studio and quite angry.” The marketing lead commented on that, saying that probably Shytoshi “is being attacked” and “dragged into a drama.”

Advertisement

In the studio & quite angry?! @ShytoshiKusama



Imagine being attacked and dragged into drama I’ve never even heard of. 🙀



Just try to stay focused and get this podcast + Medium piece out. For SHY TOO😏 pic.twitter.com/mCeokQZV2R — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) April 22, 2025

“Imagine being attacked and dragged into drama I’ve never even heard of,” Lucie wrote, and she suggested that to support Kusama the SHIB army should listen to a new podcast and read a Medium article that Shytoshi is apparently about to release. Recently, he began a series of podcasts titled “Shy Speaks Shib” where he as host speaks to leaders of various blockchain projects that are being launched on Shibarium.

The new podcast episode release being prepared can explain the “studio” part, but the “quite angry” part will probably be revealed in the podcast’s new episode.

Shytoshi has been rather quiet on social media over the past few months. Twice this year he has taken large pauses, each lasting for roughly one month. Last week, Shytoshi returned after one of his silences, and on his Telegram channel he posted a call to action to the SHIB team, saying, “Next week lets get back to it can we?”

Lucie's fundamental statement about SHIB ecosystem

In another tweet posted today, Lucie issued an important statement, underscoring the complexity of the ecosystem built around the SHIB meme coin, including layer-2 solution Shibarium.

UNDERSTAND THE DIFFERENCE https://t.co/4RzThbql2L and the SHIB ECOSYSTEM are not just about tweets, Twitter account or influencer hype.



Behind it is a real blockchain (Shibarium), a suite of decentralized tools, and hundreds of hours of development by core contributors like… https://t.co/hiyYc1Fi6P — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) April 22, 2025

Lucie said that the SHIB ecosystem and SHIB are not limited just to “tweets, Twitter account or influencer hype.” She reminded the audience that behind SHIB stands a “real blockchain (Shibarium), and a suite of decentralized tools, and hundreds of hours of development by core contributors like Shytoshi Kusama and Kaal Dhairya.”

She said the ecosystem is also “backed by millions of dollars from investors” who support a decentralized future.