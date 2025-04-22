Advertisement
    Ripple Stablecoin, RLUSD, Skyrockets 102% in Volume as Market Faces Volatility

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 22/04/2025 - 14:34
    Ripple's RLUSD recently launched on Aave V3 Ethereum market
    Ripple Stablecoin, RLUSD, Skyrockets 102% in Volume as Market Faces Volatility
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As the broader crypto market experiences volatility, Ripple USD stablecoin RLUSD is seeing increasing trading activity. Bitcoin surpassed $89,000, being viewed as a risk-off asset amid global economic uncertainty. BTC gained over 3%, continuing its steady ascent since Sunday. Ethereum (ETH), Cardano's ADA, XRP and Solana's SOL have returned to the green after earlier profit-taking in the Asian morning hours of trading on Tuesday.

    According to CoinGlass data, $291 million has been liquidated across the crypto derivatives market in the last 24 hours due to the current volatility. In this time frame, trading volume for  Ripple USD stablecoin, RLUSD, has skyrocketed 110%, reaching $37.71 million, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    The uptick in trading volume suggests increased interest among traders. Stablecoins typically see higher activity during periods of increased volatility or market fluctuations, with RLUSD's performance notable as a recent entrant in the stablecoin space.

    RLUSD launched globally in December 2024 with $293 million in market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Ripple USD arrives on Aave V3 Ethereum market

    Ripple’s RLUSD has launched on Aave V3 Ethereum Market, allowing users to supply and borrow the stablecoin on the lending platform's V3 Ethereum Core market.

    "Users can now supply and borrow RLUSD, Ripple's enterprise-grade stablecoin, on the Aave V3 Ethereum Core market," Aave announced on Monday on X.

    The peer-to-peer lending market has a supply cap of 50 million RLUSD and a borrowing cap of 5 million RLUSD.

    RLUSD is a stablecoin linked 1:1 to the U.S. dollar on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains. It is backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. Treasury securities and cash equivalents, with each token corresponding to an equivalent fiat value.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
