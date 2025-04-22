Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) Spot Demand Still Low Despite Massive Price Rally

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 22/04/2025 - 22:41
    Bitcoin may not rally for too long as weak demand momentum suggests investors are hesitating
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Spot Demand Still Low Despite Massive Price Rally
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC)’s recent uptick in price might not be attributed to heightened demand among investors, as on-chain data analytics firm CryptoQuant reveals surprising weakness in the asset’s spot demand.

    Advertisement

    According to recent data from the firm, Bitcoin spot demand has slowed down from the high pace of previous drops, but it is still trending negatively as it has continued to fall — decreasing by 146K Bitcoin in the last 30 days.

    Bitcoin’s rally not sustainable

    This negative momentum has prevailed despite the ongoing market rally that saw the price of the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, regain previous losses while settling above the $90,000 mark on April 22.

    HOT Stories
    Top 5 Facts About New SEC Boss
    Are XRP Wallets Safe? Top Ripple Executive Issues 'Critical Warning'
    Bitcoin Breaks Above $90K as 'Decoupling' Narrative Gains Steam
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Pump With Just 3 Words

    Bitcoin has led the market’s recent rally, with its price surging as high as $91,700 from the low of $87,031 experienced during the early hours of the day. Data from CoinMarketCap shows a 4.85% surge in its price and a notable 10.26% surge in trading volume.

    Advertisement

    However, Bitcoin’s broad demand momentum, which monitors and tracks buying activity from new investors against existing holders, has continued to decline, sparking concerns among investors about Bitcoin’s future returns.

    Related
    Bitcoin Dominance Returns to 48-Month High, Will Price Catch Up?
    Tue, 04/22/2025 - 14:42
    Bitcoin Dominance Returns to 48-Month High, Will Price Catch Up?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The analytics firm revealed that Bitcoin’s demand momentum is now down by 642,000 BTC, the lowest level it has reached since October 2024. This suggests that investors are hesitating to acquire the token amid suspected early bear market trends.

    This metric has threatened the sustainability of Bitcoin’s bull run, as historical trends show that sustained appreciation in Bitcoin’s price is often supported by both rising demand and strong momentum.

    Hence, the firm has warned that Bitcoin might not resume a sustainable rally if both the Bitcoin spot demand and the broad demand momentum do not stabilize and return to steady positive growth.

    According to CryptoQuant, the plummeting interest in Bitcoin’s recent demand is evident in the stable U.S.-based spot Bitcoin ETF flows. This stability in Bitcoin ETF flows has been noticed since late March, where it has consistently moved between -5,000 and +3,000 BTC per day.

    Although Bitcoin has shown strength in other metrics, the negative demand momentum suggests reduced interest in Bitcoin compared to previous bull cycles. As such, this has sparked concerns among existing holders and investors, as large investors still hope for further rallies to maximize gains.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 22, 2025 - 22:26
    Solana (SOL) Could Outperform Ethereum, Says Peter Brandt
    News
    ByPaul Adedoyin
    News
    Apr 22, 2025 - 20:35
    Shiba Inu Team Shares New Milestone as SHIB Holders Surpass 1.5 Million
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Paydify Launches to Enable Businesses Worldwide to Accept Crypto Payments
    Roam Launches Business eSIM to Power Global Teams with Reliable Connectivity Across 180+ Countries
    Kasrate Launches High-Efficiency Private Mining Pool for Kaspa (KAS), Delivering Up to 30% Higher Profitability
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Paydify Launches to Enable Businesses Worldwide to Accept Crypto Payments
    Roam Launches Business eSIM to Power Global Teams with Reliable Connectivity Across 180+ Countries
    Kasrate Launches High-Efficiency Private Mining Pool for Kaspa (KAS), Delivering Up to 30% Higher Profitability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Spot Demand Still Low Despite Massive Price Rally
    Solana (SOL) Could Outperform Ethereum, Says Peter Brandt
    Shiba Inu Team Shares New Milestone as SHIB Holders Surpass 1.5 Million
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD