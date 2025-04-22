Building in the Shadows, Journey to 10 Mln Users: Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao

As Coinstore hits 10 million users, U.Today has secured an exclusive interview with CEO Johnson Zhao. Despite building Coinstore into a global cryptocurrency exchange spanning over 175 countries and regions, Johnson has maintained a deliberately low profile until now. With this milestone achievement, he's decided to step into the spotlight and engage directly with the community.

An early cryptocurrency investor and industry advocate, Johnson possesses keen business insight and a talent for identifying opportunities. Before founding Coinstore, he established a venture investment firm and startup incubator in Silicon Valley and gained extensive venture capital experience in Wall Street. His exceptional practical expertise in organizational design and talent development has been crucial to Coinstore's rapid growth in just a few years.

In this interview, we'll dive deep into Coinstore's past, present, and future, exploring Johnson's clear-eyed perspective on the crypto industry and his long-term development strategy.

U.Today: Could you start by introducing yourself and sharing the story behind Coinstore’s founding? As a founder, what inspired you to step into the cryptocurrency industry and launch Coinstore?

Johnson Zhao: I have always been passionate about innovation and disruptive technologies, which led me to venture capital in Wall Street, and later to startup incubation in Silicon Valley. I first got into cryptocurrency as an investor and quickly realized its potential to transform global finance and make financial services more accessible than ever before.

By 2020, it became clear to me that this industry needed a more accessible, efficient and user-first trading platform to drive mass adoption. That’s why I founded Coinstore, to build a truly global exchange that goes beyond just trading. Our goal is to create an ecosystem that nurtures innovation, bridges traditional finance with decentralized technology, and foster long-term industry growth.

From day one, we focused on building a strong foundation, establishing a scalable global business model, developing a robust risk management framework, and investing heavily in talent development. Today, Coinstore is not just a platform but a gateway for tens of millions worldwide to enter the digital economy. As we continue to expand, our vision remains the same: The primary gateway to digital assets for hundreds of millions of users.

U.Today: As a founder who has maintained a low profile for a long time, what strategic considerations led to your decision to step forward and engage with the community at this moment? Does this mark a new chapter for Coinstore?

Johnson Zhao: Since founding Coinstore in 2020, we’ve been singularly focused on building—not just a trading platform, but an ecosystem that empowers users and drives innovation in the crypto industry. Over the years, we’ve achieved significant milestones: launching our trading system in 2021, our Launchpad in 2022, and our Web3 Wallet in 2023. In the past year alone, we introduced Coinstore Labs to support emerging projects, expanded into the Korean futures market, launched a Telegram Bot to enhance accessibility, and surpassed 9.5 million registered users by the end of 2024. Today, just a few months later, that number has already reached 10 million, a clear indication that Coinstore is being rapidly embraced by the global market.

As we scale, our responsibility to our users also grows. Crypto is built on the principles of decentralization, transparency, and community-drive, and I believe that as Coinstore enters the new chapter, it’s crucial for me to step forward and have an open dialogue with our users.

Moving forward, Coinstore will continue to push boundaries, expanding our global footprint, enhancing security and compliance, and fostering innovation. But at the heart of all is our users, our community. This is not just a new chapter for Coinstore, it’s a pivotal moment where we align our growth with the evolving needs of the industry, ensuring that we remain a driving force in the mass adoption of crypto.

U.Today: Reaching 10 million users is a significant milestone for Coinstore in the highly competitive crypto market. What key strategies and value propositions do you believe have driven this growth?

Johnson Zhao: Our journey to 10 million users has been built on our fundamental role as a bridge between quality projects and our users. We've supported over 2,100 project teams in their growth journey and listed more than 1,100 assets on our platform.

As the first choice for initial launch, Launchpad has been a real game-changer. Coinstore's Launchpad has delivered remarkable results with an average ROI exceeding 1,200%. This has established us as the first choice for initial launches, creating a wealth effect that's become the cornerstone of why users choose us.

By connecting promising projects with eager users, delivering substantial returns, and maintaining strong local presence, we've created an ecosystem that naturally drives growth and has helped us reach this important milestone.

U.Today: After reaching the milestone of 10 million users, will Coinstore be launching any special activities or benefits?

Johnson Zhao: To celebrate this significant milestone, we're rolling out a series of exciting activities across our platform, with a prize pool of up to $100,000. We're partnering with key collaborators like Polygon, ABCDE, TRON, MetaEra, My First Million, RECON, ANTY, Zarraz Dollar, Anryton, Xphere, Airdao, Oxygen Hunters, GOHOME, RedBelly Network and PussyFi to host these events. These partners aren't just important participants in our ecosystem, they're fellow builders of it. Through these collaborations, we aim to deliver diverse rewards and experiences to our users as we collectively celebrate this pivotal moment in Coinstore's journey.

U.Today: How has Coinstore's user demographic evolved over the years? As you transitioned from early crypto enthusiasts to a diverse user base, what adjustments did the platform make in product design and service philosophy?

Johnson Zhao: At Coinstore, we've really emphasized enhancing the user experience while building out our ecosystem. When we started, we only offered spot trading, but we've come a long way since then.

We've expanded our platform to include futures trading, various financial products, our Launchpad for new token offerings, and even on-chain wallets. It's all about giving our users more options and flexibility in how they engage with crypto.

We're also really selective about the assets and projects we list. We put a lot of effort into curating high-quality tokens and partnering with promising projects. This helps our users discover legitimate opportunities without having to wade through all the noise in the crypto space.

Essentially, we've evolved from being just a trading platform to becoming a bridge that connects our users with valuable opportunities in the crypto world. Our focus has always been on making crypto more accessible while maintaining high standards for the assets we support.

U.Today: As many companies struggle with the balance between localization and standardization in their global expansion. How do you approach the dynamics between core and emerging markets in your international strategy?

Johnson Zhao: While localization and standardization are both critical in any international expansion, we recognize that the crypto market operates on a global scale, where borderless access and universal values such as transparency and decentralization are paramount.

Our approach has been to focus on markets where we can offer real value—whether it’s in regions with early crypto adopters or emerging markets with growing demand for digital assets. In core markets, we ensure that our platform is robust, secure, and capable of handling high trading volumes while fostering deeper partnerships and compliance with local regulations. For emerging markets, we prioritize accessibility and education, offering tools and features that cater to a diverse user base, many of whom may be new to crypto.

At Coinstore, we also focus on local operations. We’ve established 15 operational centers across the globe, with locations in the UAE, UK, Malaysia, Turkey, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines and others. This strategic approach ensures that we adhere to local regulations while providing a tailored, localized experience that meets the unique needs of each market.

U.Today: Many centralized exchanges have been focusing heavily on the derivatives market in recent years, including perpetual contracts and options trading. Does Coinstore plan to expand its focus on derivatives in the near future?

Johnson Zhao: The derivatives market has indeed grown rapidly in recent years, particularly with perpetual contracts and options trading. At Coinstore, we are certainly expanding our focus in this area, but with a slightly different approach. Our priority is on making derivatives simpler and safer, so that more people can truly benefit from them.

Many exchanges design derivatives products that are highly specialized, but for new users, they can often feel too complex or intimidating. Our strategy is to streamline the product design, making the interface more intuitive and removing unnecessary complexities, so users can easily get started. At the same time, we place a strong emphasis on risk management. Given the high risks associated with leveraged trading, we aim to implement more balanced risk control mechanisms, allowing users to take advantage of the opportunities derivatives offer while keeping risks within a manageable range.

Our goal is not to chase high trading volumes, but to ensure that more people can use derivatives effectively, confidently, and securely.

U.Today: Given that centralized exchanges still dominate the mainstream trading landscape, yet decentralized exchange ecosystems continue to expand their influence, particularly with platforms like Pump.fun and GMGN.AI gaining widespread popularity. How do you view the current competitive dynamics between CEX and DEX in today's market?

Johnson Zhao: The development of DEX has indeed been rapid, especially as blockchain ecosystems mature, significantly improving the decentralized trading experience. Many people ask if DEX will replace CEX, but from my perspective, CEX and DEX aren't opposing forces, they each have their own strengths that suit different users and scenarios.

CEX advantages are clear: better liquidity, faster transaction speeds, and more user-friendly experiences. Especially in emerging markets, many users prefer trading directly through exchanges rather than managing wallets, private keys, and gas fees themselves. That's why CEX remains the first choice for most users.

However, the rise of DEX has brought meaningful changes: greater transparency in trading, complete user control over assets, and a rich DeFi ecosystem. We're not rejecting DEX from a CEX perspective, but rather considering how to best combine the strengths of both.

Currently, we're exploring several DEX-related directions, researching hybrid on-chain and off-chain matching models. Our early-launched Web3 Wallet, for instance, supports more on-chain assets, allowing users to enjoy both the convenience of CEX and the higher transparency and security of DEX.

The future trading market will certainly be more open and integrated. CEX and DEX aren't black and white alternatives but complementary approaches. Coinstore will continue exploring this path to provide users with better trading experiences.

U.Today: The cryptocurrency industry has experienced multiple bull and bear cycles over the past few years. As an early builder, how do you view these market fluctuations?

Johnson Zhao: I see these market cycles as completely normal and actually necessary. These ups and downs serve as a natural filtering process - like waves washing away the sand to reveal what's truly solid.

In this industry, only platforms that can genuinely identify quality projects and always put users first will survive long-term. At Coinstore, we understand this deeply.

When markets are down, instead of chasing quick growth, we focus more on improving our products, enhancing user experience, and strengthening security. This user-centered approach has helped us maintain stability through industry fluctuations and build lasting trust.

The market volatility actually gives users a chance to see which exchanges they can really rely on. We believe that regardless of market conditions, platforms that consistently deliver value and carefully select quality projects will ultimately stand the test of time. That's been the key to Coinstore's steady growth through multiple market cycles.

U.Today: With industry hacking incidents continuing to occur, user trust in centralized exchanges is challenging to establish. What key factors do you believe will continue to influence user choices in the future? And how will Coinstore enhance user confidence and strengthen the advantages of centralized exchanges?

Johnson Zhao: I believe future users will primarily value security, compliance, transparency, and user experience when choosing exchanges.

Security is fundamental, without it, everything else is meaningless. We're continuously investing in risk control systems and asset protection technologies. As global regulations mature, compliance has become an essential competitive edge, with Coinstore strictly adhering to local regulations in all markets.

On transparency, we're implementing proof of reserves and other measures to enhance credibility. User experience involves streamlining processes, improving customer service efficiency, and adapting to local needs.

Building trust takes time. Our strategy is to excel in every aspect, allowing users to truly recognize Coinstore's value through their experience.

U.Today: Speaking of security, what cutting-edge security measures has Coinstore implemented? Could you provide some details about Coinstore's security architecture and investments in technological innovation?

Johnson Zhao: Security has always been one of Coinstore’s core strengths. We've invested heavily in building a robust security architecture with multiple layers of protection to safeguard user assets and data. Since our inception, Coinstore has maintained a flawless security record with zero security incidents.

We leverage AI-driven monitoring to detect suspicious activities in real time, from unusual login attempts to abnormal trading patterns. This is complemented by our 24/7 human risk control team, ensuring swift and precise intervention when needed. This AI + human oversight system creates a dual-layered security shield, significantly enhancing platform safety.

Beyond that, we’ve made substantial investments in smart contract security and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance to uphold transparency and regulatory standards. Our AI-powered KYC system, combined with big data analytics, efficiently identifies potential risk profiles, providing users with a secure and trustworthy trading environment.

U.Today: The regulatory environment is one of the biggest external variables facing cryptocurrency exchanges. How has Coinstore adjusted its strategy under different regulatory frameworks globally? What importance do you place on healthy regulatory relationships for the long-term development of exchanges?

Johnson Zhao: I believe regulatory compliance is the only path to sustainable growth in the cryptocurrency industry. Let me share our approach to global regulations.

At Coinstore, we view compliance not as an obstacle but as a fundamental requirement for long-term success. This perspective has shaped our global expansion strategy.

We've established operational centers in various regions worldwide, each designed to work closely with local regulatory authorities. This localized approach allows us to understand and adapt to the unique regulatory requirements of each market.

We believe that exchanges that prioritize regulatory relationships will ultimately be the ones that thrive in this industry. Compliance builds trust with both users and authorities, creating a foundation for sustainable growth that purely profit-focused approaches cannot match.

The future of cryptocurrency is one where innovation and regulation coexist productively. At Coinstore, we're committed to being at the forefront of this balanced approach to development. As part of our ongoing efforts, we have already secured a regulatory license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), reinforcing our commitment to operating within a transparent and compliant framework.

U.Today: In recent years, we've seen many traditional financial institutions entering the crypto industry. As an exchange focused on cryptocurrencies, how does Coinstore view these new entrants? What impact do you think this will have on the industry landscape?

Johnson Zhao: Traditional financial institutions bring substantial capital, technical support, and compliance experience, which will help drive the industry toward greater regulation and maturity. Their involvement could also attract more institutional investors and compliant products to the crypto market, further enhancing market depth and liquidity.

However, the entry of traditional financial institutions also means that competition within the industry will intensify. Crypto exchanges will need to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and user experience, while also focusing on compliance, security, and the localization needs of global markets. For Coinstore, our advantage lies in our ability to stay ahead of market trends, quickly adapt to industry changes, and maintain competitiveness through a diverse range of products and services.

Overall, the involvement of traditional financial institutions will undoubtedly accelerate the mainstream adoption of the crypto industry, attracting more users and institutions. We believe that as more traditional financial players enter the space, the crypto market will become more mature and robust, leading to broader global applications.

U.Today: The competitive landscape for exchanges is constantly evolving. What new dimensions do you believe future competition will shift toward from the current focus on liquidity and user scale? How is Coinstore gaining an early advantage in this transition?

Johnson Zhao: As the competitive landscape for exchanges evolves, future competition will shift beyond liquidity and user scale to focus more on compliance, security, advanced trading features, user experience, and integration with traditional finance. Coinstore is proactively embracing this transition by strengthening its compliance framework, investing in top-tier security, expanding its product offerings, including derivatives and DeFi, and enhancing user experience to position itself for success in a more mature and regulated market.

U.Today: Crypto market trading volume and enthusiasm often reflect broader capital market sentiment. As CEO of Coinstore, how do you distinguish between short-term market fluctuations and long-term structural changes?

Johnson Zhao: Distinguishing between market noise and genuine structural shifts requires both data-driven analysis and industry experience. At Coinstore, we look beyond daily volatility by tracking multi-dimensional metrics - not just price action, but on-chain activity, institutional involvement, regulatory developments, and technological advancements.

Short-term fluctuations typically follow sentiment cycles or temporary liquidity conditions, while structural changes present persistent patterns across multiple indicators. For example, the institutional adoption wave wasn't just about price appreciation but showed consistent growth in large wallet addresses, regulated product launches, and sustained infrastructure investment.

We optimize our resources by maintaining a dual strategy - allocating operational resources to capture short-term market opportunities while directing strategic investments toward areas showing sustainable growth signals. This balanced approach has allowed us to stay nimble during market cycles while building long-term competitive advantages in areas like institutional services and emerging market presence.

U.Today: Could you introduce the characteristics of Coinstore's corporate culture? In a multinational operating environment, how do you create and maintain unified corporate values?

Johnson Zhao: Coinstore's culture is built on three core principles: user-centricity, adaptability, and integrity. We operate with a 'global vision, local execution' mindset that respects regional differences while maintaining consistent standards.

In practice, this means our teams across different regions have autonomy to address local market needs, but we ensure alignment through robust knowledge-sharing systems. We conduct regular global town halls, cross-regional project teams, and leadership rotations to create shared understanding.

Cultural cohesion in a multinational environment doesn't come from standardized procedures, but from shared purpose. We invest heavily in onboarding that emphasizes our mission of making crypto accessible globally, regardless of where team members are based.

We've found that balancing our global standards with cultural respect creates stronger teams. For example, our compliance framework maintains consistent security standards worldwide while adapting implementation to local regulatory environments and user expectations.

U.Today: Brand building is not just about recognition, but also about value delivery. In your view, what unique challenges do crypto exchanges face in brand building? What distinctive strategies does Coinstore employ in this regard?

Johnson Zhao: At Coinstore, we prioritize a "user-first" philosophy internally, ensuring that everything we do revolves around providing the best experience for our users. Externally, we focus heavily on community engagement as a key aspect of our brand building. We've hosted over 100 offline events, including conferences, networking sessions, and parties, all aimed at enhancing our brand influence and fostering strong relationships within the global crypto community. These initiatives not only showcase our innovative products and services but also help strengthen the sense of community, creating a loyal and engaged user base.

U.Today: How do you view the impact of ETFs on the market? Will they drive more traditional financial institutions into crypto?

Johnson Zhao: The launch of ETFs is undoubtedly a major milestone for the crypto industry. It allows traditional institutions to invest in crypto assets in a familiar way without having to deal with technical complexities like wallets, private keys, or gas fees. From the market’s response so far, we can see that more institutions—including some traditionally conservative funds—are starting to seriously consider allocating to BTC.

However, the impact of ETFs goes beyond just capital inflows. More importantly, they enhance the legitimacy and regulatory acceptance of the crypto market. As more traditional financial players enter the space, the industry’s infrastructure will improve, potentially shaping future regulatory frameworks and driving crypto towards greater maturity.

That said, in the short term, ETFs may not cause an immediate market surge—it all depends on the pace of institutional capital entering. But in the long run, they have undoubtedly opened a new gateway, bringing crypto and traditional finance even closer. At Coinstore, we’re closely following these developments to ensure that more users can benefit from the industry’s growth.

U.Today: What advice do you have for newcomers to crypto?

Johnson Zhao: Understand before you invest. Crypto is full of opportunities, but without a solid grasp of blockchain fundamentals, market cycles, and risk management, chasing quick profits can lead to costly mistakes. Education is the best first step.

U.Today: Looking ahead to the crypto market in 2025, which areas do you predict will become the next growth points?

Johnson Zhao: We've learned that the crypto industry often develops in surprising ways. What everyone thinks is a "sure thing" sometimes fades away, while innovations nobody noticed suddenly take off.

At Coinstore, we understand that our success depends on accurately identifying investment trends and recognizing projects with genuine long-term value. This is how we deliver lasting returns for our users and stay ahead in this competitive market.

We're constantly improving our research capabilities and project screening processes to ensure we offer high-quality investment options. Our team closely monitors market dynamics and thoroughly analyzes each project's technical foundation, team background, use cases, and market potential. We try to be a reliable guide in this complex crypto landscape.

The crypto landscape will undoubtedly look different in 2025 than we imagine today, but our commitment remains the same: to be a trusted platform that helps users navigate this dynamic environment safely and effectively.

U.Today: Looking ahead to the next 3-5 years, what predictions do you have for the cryptocurrency market? What role will Coinstore play in this development path?

Johnson Zhao: Looking ahead to the next 3-5 years, the crypto market will reach several key inflection points. We anticipate deeper integration between traditional finance and blockchain technology, alongside the gradual clarification of global regulatory frameworks. The market will transition from its early speculation-driven phase toward more utility-driven value, with real-world asset tokenization potentially bringing trillions of dollars in traditional assets onto the blockchain ecosystem.

Coinstore is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation. We're looking beyond just trading functionality to focus on building infrastructure that bridges CeFi and DeFi, providing seamless experiences for both institutional clients and retail users. Our strategic investments in emerging markets are particularly noteworthy - in these regions, crypto technology is solving real financial inclusion challenges rather than merely serving as an investment vehicle.

Our success won't be measured solely by trading volume or the number of listed tokens, but by our ability to create the most intuitive pathways for users to access blockchain value. Coinstore's mission is to lower the barriers to entry into the crypto world, enabling users of all technical backgrounds to safely and conveniently access the value that blockchain technology offers. This isn't just our product strategy, it's our brand promise.