    Original U.Today article

    XRP: Another Battle Incoming, Bitcoin's (BTC) Next Stop Is $94,000, Solana (SOL) Short-Term Rally Confirmed

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 0:01
    Market not ready to give up right now
    XRP: Another Battle Incoming, Bitcoin's (BTC) Next Stop Is $94,000, Solana (SOL) Short-Term Rally Confirmed
    XRP is once again preparing for a crucial technical confrontation as it gets closer to the 26-day Exponential Moving Average, a significant resistance level. Following its recent recovery from local lows around $1.96, XRP has been rising steadily and is currently trading at about $2.10, as it looks to muster the strength to exit the descending wedge pattern that has been limiting its movement for months. 

    The 26 EMA's location in the $2.13 zone, which is significant in the current chart setup, is highlighted. With numerous rejections in recent months, this moving average has historically served as a dynamic resistance level for XRP. A move toward the next resistance at $2.20 and above might be triggered by a successful close above this level, which would signal a change in short-term momentum. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In contrast to the spike in early April, volume has stayed comparatively low, indicating caution on the part of market players. Bullish movement is still possible without reaching overbought levels, though, as the RSI keeps rising and is currently just below neutral territory. In addition, XRP is displaying strength in relation to the 50 and 100 EMAs, which are marginally convergent, suggesting a possible change in trend.

    HOT Stories
    XRP: Another Battle Incoming, Bitcoin's (BTC) Next Stop Is $94,000, Solana (SOL) Short-Term Rally Confirmed
    Top 5 Facts About New SEC Boss
    Are XRP Wallets Safe? Top Ripple Executive Issues 'Critical Warning'
    Bitcoin Breaks Above $90K as 'Decoupling' Narrative Gains Steam

    If XRP is able to turn the 26 EMA into support, it may pick up speed and gain enough momentum to test the wedge's upper boundary again, which is currently around $2.40. XRP's chances of following suit are growing as the market as a whole shows signs of recovery and as popular assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum gain traction. Traders ought to keep an eye out for a clear move above the 26 EMA. Failing to do so might trigger another consolidation phase by sending XRP back toward its 200 EMA at about $1.96.

    Bitcoin shows success

    Bitcoin is currently on a strong upward trajectory and the most recent breakout above important moving averages suggests that the $94,000 level might be the next target. Bitcoin has successfully broken through its 50 and 200 EMAs, igniting bullish momentum on the wider market. The digital asset is currently trading at $88,619 after a 1.27% daily gain. 

    Related
    Solana May Be on Verge of Dangerous Death Cross Against Bitcoin
    Fri, 04/18/2025 - 15:57
    Solana May Be on Verge of Dangerous Death Cross Against Bitcoin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This rally is especially noteworthy because there is not any substantial resistance between the current price and the next psychological and technical barrier, which is the $94,000 level. In these vacuum zones where price action has not yet created significant barriers, Bitcoin has a history of moving swiftly. This makes the perfect setting for price growth driven by momentum. A noticeable increase in trading volume supports this push. 

    The volume spike that accompanied the green candle's break above $87,000 suggests that institutional and retail buyers are acting decisively. With the RSI currently at 60, it has entered bullish territory and has the potential to rise further without entering overbought conditions. 

    Technically the pivotal event was the move above the 200 EMA. The breach of that level that had served as a recalcitrant ceiling for more than a month indicates a change in market sentiment. Bullish traders are probably going to target $94,000 as the next take-profit level if Bitcoin can keep up this pace and close a few daily candles above $88,000. 

    Solana's short-term success

    As price action builds toward crucial resistance zones and key technical indicators flash bullish signals, Solana has confirmed a short-term rally. As of right now, SOL has firmly reclaimed the $140 threshold, which divides the asset from a possible breakout zone and into higher territory. It is currently trading at $140, up 2.72% for the day. An indication of increasing bullish momentum and a change in short-term sentiment is the crossing of the 26 EMA above the 50 EMA, one of the most promising technical signals. 

    Related
    Solana Founder Hits SOL Bulls With Reality Check
    Sun, 04/20/2025 - 14:18
    Solana Founder Hits SOL Bulls With Reality Check
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    When backed by price strength, this crossover usually signals the start of an upward trend, and Solana has achieved that. SOL is currently getting close to a confluence of notable resistance levels, though. The next significant price ceiling is $150, which has served as a local peak in prior rallies. 

    A key technical barrier that could decide whether Solana stalls or keeps moving higher is the 100 EMA, which is located just above that at $152. Although a significant spike in participation would further support the bullish narrative, volume is still in favor of the rally. The RSI is currently at 58.47, suggesting that there is still plenty of room for growth before the asset is overbought. Structure-wise, SOL has also surpassed a short-term bullish pennant, indicating further short-term upward movement. It must, however, break above $150 decisively and turn that level into support in order to continue its rally.

    #Solana #XRP #Bitcoin
