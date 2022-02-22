Former Bored Ape Yacht Club Artist Releases Another NFT Collection

Former artist of the biggest NFT collection in history releases the second generation of Sneaky Vampire Syndicate

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Sneaky Vampire Syndicate NFT collection, led by former BAYC artist Mig, has officially announced the release of the second Sneaky Vampire NFT collection. The collection consists of 12,345 female vampires that are going to join 8,888 counterparts in The Lair.

Mig has joined the team of experienced cryptocurrency developers that plans on releasing the first collection of 8,888 male vampires in September 2021. The collection has generated more than 21,000 ETH in trading volume on the biggest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, and has successfully sold out the Gen 1 vampires.

Presale is now LIVE.

Whitelisted Members & Vampire Holders have 23 more hours to mint, until February 22nd at 3pm EST.



The Public Sale will commence February 22nd at 4pm EST 🚨https://t.co/Yh9FnKuyna



Who is ready to get their hands on a rare? 👀 pic.twitter.com/oM1UNud7GB February 21, 2022

The SVS team releases the female collection to promote inclusion and representation inside the NFT industry. Sneaky Vampire Syndicate is one of the most easy-to-understand projects for both new and experienced collectors. The new Vampiress Syndicate collection will appeal to all the females who are looking to make an entry into the NFT art world.

Currently, SVS is actively working with female artists to create eight 1-to-1 unique Sneaky Vampiress NFTs that will be featured in the collection. The project believes that it will help the under-recognition of female artists in the space, said Project Lead Thomas Kekker.

Users that already own the Gen 1 vampires are going to be automatically whitelisted for the Gen 2 minting. Some Gen 1 vampires are still available on secondary markets and are available for purchase, giving users a right to participate in the Gen 2 sale.

Out of all 12,345 Sneaky Vampiresses, 8,888 spots have been allocated to existing holders while the remaining spots were allocated to large female-led communities along with the public mint. On Feb. 28, buyers will be able to see what female vampiresses they are getting.