Peter Schiff, CZ, Pompliano Discussing If Elon Musk Will Grab Bitcoin with Tesla Cash

Three major crypto influencers are discussing the chances of Elon Musk acquiring Bitcoin with Tesla's funds after all; Pomp is not in a rush to bet on a positive outcome

On Sunday, the head of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, addressed Elon Musk on Twitter and offered to tutor him on how to get Bitcoin onto Tesla's balance sheet.

Now, crypto influencers have been discussing if Elon Musk will acquire Bitcoin for Tesla after all. Peter Schiff spreads the word about the likely negative outcome of this.

Opinions about Musk and Bitcoin split

Head of Binanace, CZ, and Anthony Pompliano have taken to Twitter to bet on Elon Musk acquiring Bitcoin with Tesla's or his own cash after all.

This discussion was provoked on Sunday after the Tesla CEO changed his tune on Bitcoin, tweeting that "Bitcoin" is his safe word now—the opposite of what Musk tweeted last winter.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor offered to tutor Musk on making large transactions to purchase Bitcoin.

Vocal Bitcoin hater Peter Schiff was unable to stay away from these discussions.

Changpeng Zhao, the head of Binance, has bet that Elon Musk will eventually lay his hands on Bitcoin, whether for himself or for Tesla.

Bitcoin advocate, entrepreneur and BTC podcaster Anthony Pompliano doubts that this will happen.

"5 percent chance of Musk getting Bitcoin," Pompliano claims

Responding to CZ, Schiff tweeted:

"Musk is far too smart to be dumb enough to buy Bitcoin. It's just a matter of time before you realize that too."

CZ believes this will happen after all; it is just a matter of time.

In another recent tweet of his, Schiff stated that it is not the value of Bitcoin that is going up but only the market price of this asset.

Pompliano believes that, if Musk does allocate any cash into Bitcoin, "the internet will break." However, he offered a 5 percent chance that this may actually happen.

Image via Twitter

MicroStrategy buys another Bitcoin lump

The Wall Street "pioneer" who converted into a loyal Bitcoin disciple, Michael Saylor, has tweeted that MicroStrategy has, under his leadership, acquired 29,646 Bitcoins.

The company has spent $650 million of the funds raised recently from investors specifically for this purpose.

The entity now holds an aggregate 70,470 Bitcoins bought for a staggering $1.125 billion.