    Peter Schiff Blasts Mike Novogratz's Bitcoin Bull Run Prediction

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Peter Schiff's skepticism clashes with Mike Novogratz's bullish Bitcoin forecast
    Tue, 16/04/2024 - 14:41
    Popular financial expert and banker Peter Schiff has taken aim at crypto mogul Mike Novogratz's recent bullish forecast for Bitcoin, questioning the validity of Novogratz's assertions. Schiff, known for his skepticism toward the leading cryptocurrency, has challenged Novogratz's prediction that the influx of buyers through Bitcoin ETFs will drive the digital asset's value to new heights.

    In response to Novogratz's statement that Bitcoin ETF buyers, many of whom are newcomers to the crypto space, will act as long-term holders, Schiff dismissed this notion, characterizing them instead as mere opportunistic traders. 

    He suggested that these newcomers, whom he labeled as "Johnny-come-lately" buyers, lack the conviction of true believers in Bitcoin and are merely testing the waters. Schiff implied that these investors are likely to flee at the first sign of unfavorable market conditions.

    Schiff's skepticism extends beyond Novogratz's prediction to broader implications for Bitcoin-related equities. He pointed to a downturn in various Bitcoin-related stocks, including Coinbase's COIN, GLXY, MSTR, WGMI, MARA, BITF and HIVE, questioning why these assets are struggling despite the purported bullish sentiment surrounding Bitcoin ETFs.

    The critique from Peter Schiff adds fuel to the ongoing debate over the future trajectory of Bitcoin and the potential impact of institutional investment vehicles like ETFs. While Novogratz remains optimistic about Bitcoin's prospects, Schiff's critical viewpoint once again highlights the divergent opinions within financial circles regarding the crypto's long-term prospects and investment appeal.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

