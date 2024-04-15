Advertisement
    BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Aiming for Record-Breaking Inflow Streak

    Alex Dovbnya
    BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) likely to expand its big inflow streak
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 16:11
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to a chart provided by Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) has managed to secure 64 consecutive days of inflows.

    IBIT now has the 14th longest streak among all ETFs after recently surpassing the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) Index, a popular low-volatility fund that aims to offer protection from a bear market.

    The streak of Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) ended at a total of 63 days before it eventually recorded zero inflows on Friday.

    The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), which offers exposure to large-cap U.S. stocks, comes in third place with 160 days. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX), which invests in non-U.S.-dollar-denominated bonds, boasts 104 days of inflows. The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ), which tracks the equities of the 100 companies with the highest free cash flow yield, is in third place with 103 days.

    For now, it seems like BlackRock's inflow streak will keep expanding. On Friday, it managed to record a decent $111.1 million worth of inflows.

    Pouring cold water on Hong Kong ETFs

    As reported by U.Today, Hong Kong approved several Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs on Monday. While this was seen as a very bullish development by the cryptocurrency community, Balchunas was quick to pour cold water on these products due to their limited significance. "Don't expect a lot of flows (I saw one estimate of $25b that's insane). We think they'll be lucky to get $500m," he said.

    He named the small size of the local ETF market, the absence of big-name issuers, relatively poor liquidity and high fees as the key reasons why these products are unlikely to attract significant inflows.

    About the author
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

