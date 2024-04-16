Important Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Tweet Ejected by Michael Saylor

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The founder of MicroStrategy and its former CEO Michael Saylor is one of the most influential figures in the Bitcoin community. Having stepped down from his chief executive position, he is now focused on the company’s BTC strategy, which MicroStrategy adopted in 2020.

Recently, he published a tweet on his X/Twitter handle to emphasize the significant impact of the approaching halving on the Bitcoin price. His message also refers to buying pizza, but it is not about the renowned Bitcoin Pizza day. That event is also close but not as close as the halving.

Michael Saylor's Bitcoin halving message

Michael Saylor published a short video, accompanying it with a tweet, which said: “Bitcoin moves money forward.”

The video shows the number of pizzas that people could buy with one BTC at the very start of Bitcoin after the launch and then displayed the drastic growth in the number of pizzas over time, all the way to 2020 and then to the present moment.

The message of the video was that while regular fiat money has been losing value over time and can buy a lot less with the same amount than it was able to in the past, the situation with Bitcoin is totally different.

Although the video does not mention the BTC halving directly, it says that “every four years the future supply of Bitcoin is reduced.”

Now that Bitcoin halving is merely three days away, more and more influencers are stressing the importance of this fundamental event for Bitcoin and its community.

Bitcoin halvings push BTC price up

The increasing Bitcoin scarcity due to every new halving is one of the drivers that pushes the BTC price up soon after every such event takes place. Bitcoin soared to the $20,000 ATH in 2017 after the 2016 halving. BTC skyrocketed to the $69,000 historic peak after the halving in April 2020.

This year, Bitcoin managed to reach a new ATH even before the halving, soaring close to the $73,000 level in March largely thanks to the massive BTC buying spree started by spot Bitcoin ETFs in January.

One of the major figures in crypto, Samson Mow, also expects Bitcoin to reach its “Omega time” soon after the halving occurs.