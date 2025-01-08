Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Peter Brandt Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin, Bulls Buckle Up

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin prediction by Peter Brandt may shock bulls with bearish reality
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 15:32
    A
    A
    A
    Peter Brandt Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin, Bulls Buckle Up
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Brandt, who is considered a legend in the financial markets with over 50 years of experience, has issued a new outlook on the price of the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC)

    Advertisement

    Needless to say, the last few days have been rough for BTC enthusiasts, as the price once again lost its six-figure valuation, and amid the worst stock market drop since September, crashed to as low as $94,500, losing over 6.5% in just three recent days. We are talking about one of the largest assets in the world, with a market capitalization of nearly $2 trillion. 

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki: 'Bitcoin Crashing. Great News'
    Wed, 01/08/2025 - 09:46
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki: 'Bitcoin Crashing. Great News'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Peter Brandt Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin, Bulls Buckle Up
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 4,100% as 21,709,094 SHIB Vanish
    BNB Adopted As Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Ex-Binance CZ
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki: 'Bitcoin Crashing. Great News'

    In his latest outlook, Brandt talked about how price charts are always changing. He mentioned that patterns shift depending on the time frame, whether intraday, daily or monthly. The main trend for Bitcoin is still up, but Brandt said that the current daily charts are showing a possible head-and-shoulders pattern. If that happens, it could lead to more price drops, maybe even down to $73,000.

    Advertisement

    But, as with any technical analysis, there is a lot of uncertainty. While chart patterns can spot potential market opportunities, they are not always right. So, while there is a chance that the current pattern could change into something else, which might keep the price from going down too much, there is also a chance that it could keep going down.

    Related
    Spot Bitcoin ETFs Attract $1.7 Billion Worth of Inflows in Four Days
    Wed, 01/08/2025 - 07:59
    Spot Bitcoin ETFs Attract $1.7 Billion Worth of Inflows in Four Days
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As can be seen on a chart Brandt attached to the post, Bitcoin's price action is really in a bit of a conundrum right now. 

    On the one hand, a confirmation of the head-and-shoulders pattern could lead to a further drop to as low as $73,000 per BTC

    On the other hand, the chart of Bitcoin to Purchasing Power of the Consumer Dollar in US City Average (CUUR0000SA0R) reflects the upward trajectory for the leading cryptocurrency. Bitcoin outperforming this measure signals a divergence between its value trajectory and the eroding purchasing power of the dollar.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Brandt
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 8, 2025 - 15:27
    Ethereum Foundation Conducts First ETH Sale in 2025 Amid Big Price Slump
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 8, 2025 - 15:16
    Stellar (XLM) Flips Shiba Inu in Market Rankings, What's Next?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Brandt Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin, Bulls Buckle Up
    Ethereum Foundation Conducts First ETH Sale in 2025 Amid Big Price Slump
    Stellar (XLM) Flips Shiba Inu in Market Rankings, What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD