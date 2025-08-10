Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Trap: Adding Zero or $0.00002

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 10/08/2025 - 12:16
    Shiba Inu at crossroads, where things might either get problematic or become much better
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Trap: Adding Zero or $0.00002
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The next action taken by Shiba Inu could determine its short-term course as it is clearly staying at technical thresholds. SHIB is currently pressed up against a declining trendline that has limited its upside since late July as it trades close to $0.00001347. This barrier forms a major confluence of resistance that bulls must overcome in order to regain momentum as it closely coincides with the 200-day EMA (~$0.00001428).

    SHIB pivoting

    The course of SHIB's journey might turn unexpectedly bearish or bullish. Bearish breakdown — adding a zero: Selling pressure may increase if SHIB loses the 50-day EMA ($0.00001208) and the 100-day EMA ($0.00001272) and is unable to break through the descending trendline.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In addition to exposing the $0.00001200 and $0.00001150 support zones, such a breakdown might in the worst scenario set off a decline that would essentially add a zero to the price, pushing it toward the $0.000009 territory.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Escrow Release: Details
    Ripple Puts End to Speculation Surrounding 1 Billion XRP Unlock
    Ethereum's Buterin Is Billionaire Again
    SHIB Down 96.68%, but Here's Silver Lining

    Multiple scenarios

    Bullish breakout with $0.00002 in sight: It would be a break above the trendline and the 200-day EMA, and a strong daily close above the $0.00001430 resistance could quickly change sentiment. In this bullish scenario, the next target is $0.00001550, which is followed by $0.00002000, a significant psychological threshold.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/08/2025 - 13:13
    Abnormal Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Activity Ends up With 73% Crash
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    With the RSI currently at 54, SHIB is in neutral territory, meaning it is neither overbought nor exhibiting significant bullish momentum. The low trading volumes in the interim raise the possibility of a bigger move once one of the crucial levels is broken. This strategy is more about reaction than prediction for investors.

    SHIB can reach $0.00002 if it can maintain above the 200-day EMA with increasing volume. A rejection at the current levels and a decline below the moving averages, on the other hand, would increase the likelihood of a more significant pullback. The market for Shiba Inu is currently in a price trap, with the possibility of either slipping into a major correction or exploding into a powerful bullish wave. The next few sessions will probably determine whether SHIB runs for $0.00002 or adds a zero.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 10, 2025 - 11:59
    Shiba Inu Sees 100% Jump in Whale Activity in Just 2 Days
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 10, 2025 - 11:36
    Bitcoin Price Nears Golden Cross That Could Spark All-Time High Push
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Caldera Announces Partnership with EigenCloud to Integrate EigenDA V2
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Trap: Adding Zero or $0.00002
    Shiba Inu Sees 100% Jump in Whale Activity in Just 2 Days
    Bitcoin Price Nears Golden Cross That Could Spark All-Time High Push
    Show all