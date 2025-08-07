Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is not going to decline, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has gone up by 2.17% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is rising after breaking the local resistance of $0.7440. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes with no long wick, growth is likely to continue to the $0.76 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is also bullish. If a breakout of the $0.7591 level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.78-$0.80 range.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is less clear. At the moment, traders should focus on the nearest zone of $0.70. If the candle closes below it, there is a high chance to see an ongoing decline to the $0.66-$0.68 range.

ADA is trading at $0.7552 at press time.