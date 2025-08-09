'Ton of New People' Entering Cardano, Charles Hoskinson Brags

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of IOG, the company that stands behind Cardano, continues to share his excitement about the successful “Glacier drop” — a free distribution of NIGHT, the native token of the Midnight blockchain running on Cardano and leveraging its infrastructure.

Hoskinson says that this airdrop is bringing a large inflow of new users to the Cardano blockchain.

"Ton of new people" entering Cardano through Glacier drop

According to the screenshots shared by Hoskinson in his recent X post, the total claims for NIGHT have already constituted 35,602, and a total of 739,516,626.95 NIGHT (standing for 3.08% of the overall supply) has been claimed by the community.

This indicates a significant onboarding of new users to the Cardano blockchain, and it has been driven by the organic reach of the airdrop rather than traditional marketing.

Hoskinson commented on that, proudly saying: “Glacier Drop is bringing a ton of new people into Cardano.”

The second screenshot shows infographics of NIGHT token distribution on Cardano and other blockchains as well. Cardano is a clear leader here with a 63% reading.

Earlier this week, Hoskinson published a tweet, bragging about 11,000 redemptions for 250,000,000 NIGHT taking place. His comment was full of enthusiasm: “I’m blown away by the progress.”

ADA surging 4% overnight

Hoskinson’s tweet coincides with a substantial increase in the ADA price — over the past 24 hours, it has surged by 3.89%, going up from $0.7812 to $0.8190, where it is changing hands as of this writing.

The ADA price has been increasing since Wednesday; the overall price surge has constituted 13.61%, following the rise of Bitcoin triggered by U.S. president Donald Trump signing the executive order that allows corporate retirement accounts to invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.