Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    'Ton of New People' Entering Cardano, Charles Hoskinson Brags

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 9/08/2025 - 9:47
    Cardano founder believes that large flow of new users will be coming to Cardano soon
    Advertisement
    'Ton of New People' Entering Cardano, Charles Hoskinson Brags
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Charles Hoskinson, the founder of IOG, the company that stands behind Cardano, continues to share his excitement about the successful “Glacier drop” — a free distribution of NIGHT, the native token of the Midnight blockchain running on Cardano and leveraging its infrastructure.

    Hoskinson says that this airdrop is bringing a large inflow of new users to the Cardano blockchain.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/09/2025 - 07:42
    Brand New Way to Burn SHIB Revealed by SHIB Team
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Brand New Way to Burn SHIB Revealed by SHIB Team
    Bitcoin's 2025 Dominance Cracks, XRP: Top 5 Rally in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Key Breakthrough in Process?
    Saylor: Bitcoin to Benefit from Tariffs on Gold
    Just In: BlackRock Ends XRP ETF Speculation

    "Ton of new people" entering Cardano through Glacier drop

    According to the screenshots shared by Hoskinson in his recent X post, the total claims for NIGHT have already constituted 35,602, and a total of 739,516,626.95 NIGHT (standing for 3.08% of the overall supply) has been claimed by the community.

    Advertisement

    This indicates a significant onboarding of new users to the Cardano blockchain, and it has been driven by the organic reach of the airdrop rather than traditional marketing.

    Hoskinson commented on that, proudly saying: “Glacier Drop is bringing a ton of new people into Cardano.”

    The second screenshot shows infographics of NIGHT token distribution on Cardano and other blockchains as well. Cardano is a clear leader here with a 63% reading.

    Earlier this week, Hoskinson published a tweet, bragging about 11,000 redemptions for 250,000,000 NIGHT taking place. His comment was full of enthusiasm: “I’m blown away by the progress.”

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/06/2025 - 10:25
    Charles Hoskinson Spotlights Crazy Midnight Milestone in 24 Hours
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    ADA surging 4% overnight

    Hoskinson’s tweet coincides with a substantial increase in the ADA price — over the past 24 hours, it has surged by 3.89%, going up from $0.7812 to $0.8190, where it is changing hands as of this writing.

    The ADA price has been increasing since Wednesday; the overall price surge has constituted 13.61%, following the rise of Bitcoin triggered by U.S. president Donald Trump signing the executive order that allows corporate retirement accounts to invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

    #Charles Hoskinson #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 9, 2025 - 7:42
    Brand New Way to Burn SHIB Revealed by SHIB Team
    ByYuri Molchan
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 9, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin's 2025 Dominance Cracks, XRP: Top 5 Rally in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Key Breakthrough in Process?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Caldera Announces Partnership with EigenCloud to Integrate EigenDA V2
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Ton of New People' Entering Cardano, Charles Hoskinson Brags
    Brand New Way to Burn SHIB Revealed by SHIB Team
    Bitcoin's 2025 Dominance Cracks, XRP: Top 5 Rally in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Key Breakthrough in Process?
    Show all