    Shiba Inu Sees 100% Jump in Whale Activity in Just 2 Days

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 10/08/2025 - 11:59
    The biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) wallets have just made their most substantial move in days, with outflows from major centralized exchanges more than doubling between Thursday and Saturday. IntoTheBlock data shows that 183.03 billion SHIB left large holder addresses on Aug. 7, but by Aug. 9, that figure had surged to 359.6 billion — a shift that occurred as the token’s price increased from $0.000013 to $0.000014.

    On paper, "large holders" refers to any address holding more than 0.1% of the circulating supply. In SHIB's case, this includes individual "whales" as well as some of the industry's largest exchanges.

    Coinbase, Binance and Upbit all sit near the top of the leaderboard, collectively holding billions of dollars' worth of SHIB.

    Source: IntoTheBlock

    When coins leave these exchange-linked wallets, it often signals that buyers are moving them into private custody — a move that typically follows accumulation rather than sell-offs.

    SHIB price backs up outflows

    From Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, both price and outflow volumes barely moved, with activity levels staying within a narrow range. This calm was broken midweek, suggesting a shift in strategy by large holders, whether through coordinated withdrawals or opportunistic buying following recent price drops.

    As exchanges act as liquidity hubs and hold some of the largest SHIB wallets, movements of this scale can quickly influence the available supply on the open market.

    While spikes in large holder outflows can sometimes indicate panic selling during volatile conditions, the combination of rising outflows and a slow price increase suggests a different narrative — one in which SHIB is being withdrawn from exchanges with the intention of holding it.

    If this trend continues and the exchange float shrinks, any fresh demand could lead to a faster-than-expected increase in prices.

