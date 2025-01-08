Advertisement
    Spot Bitcoin ETFs Attract $1.7 Billion Worth of Inflows in Four Days

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Spot Bitcoin ETFs are off to a good start in 2025
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 7:59
    Spot Bitcoin ETFs Attract $1.7 Billion Worth of Inflows in Four Days
    Cover image via U.Today
    According to data provided by SoSoValue, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted a total of $52.4 million worth of net inflows on Tuesday. 

    These products have managed to attract $1.7 billion of inflows in the first four trading days of this year, according to analyst Nate Geraci. 

    However, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) was the only ETF in green on Tuesday. It recorded a total of $596 million worth of inflows, logging one of its most successful days to date. 

    That said, other ETF products severely underperformed, with ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) bleeding $212 million. 

    Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) recorded $125 million and $114 million worth of outflows, respectively. 

    As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin price collapsed to as low as $95,259 after key U.S. economic data revived concerns about stickier-than-expected inflation. 

    The leading cryptocurrency plunged by nearly 6% while top altcoins expectedly took an even bigger hit. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

