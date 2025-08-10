Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins have returned to the red zone on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.3% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is trying to fix above the local resistance of $118,500. If it happens, the upward move is likely to continue to the $119,000 mark by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $118,775.

If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $120,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main coin is far from the key levels. However, if a breakout of the $123,236 resistance happens, one can expect a new all-time high shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $118,592 at press time.