XRP Price Prediction for August 11

Most of the coins have started a new week with ongoing growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 1.05% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is coming back to the local support level of $3.1720.

If the daily candle closes near that mark or below it, the decline is likely to continue to the $3.10-$3.15 area.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP has once again bounced off the resistance of $3.333. If the bar closes with a long wick, the decline may continue to the $3.10 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. However, it is just the beginning of the week, which means it is too early to make any long-term predictions. All in all, if buyers want to seize the initiative in the midterm, they need to fix above the $3.40 zone.

XRP is trading at $3.2257 at press time.