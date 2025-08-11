Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for August 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 11/08/2025 - 14:58
    How far can correction of XRP last?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins have started a new week with ongoing growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 1.05% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is coming back to the local support level of $3.1720. 

    If the daily candle closes near that mark or below it, the decline is likely to continue to the $3.10-$3.15 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP has once again bounced off the resistance of $3.333. If the bar closes with a long wick, the decline may continue to the $3.10 range shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. However, it is just the beginning of the week, which means it is too early to make any long-term predictions. All in all, if buyers want to seize the initiative in the midterm, they need to fix above the $3.40 zone.

    XRP is trading at $3.2257 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
