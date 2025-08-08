Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 8/08/2025 - 13:24
    How long can growth of Cardano (ADA) last?
    Bulls remain more powerful than bears on the last working day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 4.45% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.8038. 

    However, if the daily bar closes around that mark, one can expect a level breakout, followed by ongoing growth to the $0.82 range.

    On the longer time frame, the price of the altcoin is rising after yesterday's bullish closure. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and keep the rate above $0.80, the upward move may continue to the $0.85 zone.

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $0.8955 level. If growth continues to that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by an ongoing rise to the $0.90-$1 range.

    ADA is trading at $0.7985 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
