$132,500,000 in Ethereum Stun Coinbase Institutional

Ethereum (ETH) has gained over 17% in price outlook as the coin maintained steady momentum above the $4,000 level. It appears that this bullish performance has sparked profit-taking moves among investors in the ecosystem. As spotted by Whale Alert, an Ethereum whale has sent over $135.3 million worth of ETH to Coinbase Institutional.

Ethereum price patterns fuel profit-taking concerns

According to the transaction details, the transfer came from an unknown wallet. The whale holder moved 31,699 ETH valued at $132,532,058 to Coinbase in a single transaction. The move signals that the holder is looking to offload that massive volume of Ethereum.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 31,699 #ETH (132,532,058 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutionalhttps://t.co/5ZCP2U99hQ — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 11, 2025

Although not all transfers translate to sales, current market conditions make this transfer of concern to community members.

Notably, ETH’s price is bullish and less than 15% away from setting a new all-time high (ATH). Its current ATH was set as far back as four years ago, when it hit $4,891.70 on Nov. 15, 2021.

According to historical data, the Ethereum price breached $4,000 in December 2024 but could not climb all the way to flip the ATH. The market recorded a correction that plunged the price below $2,000.

It is likely that some market participants and investors are concerned that a repeat could occur, hence the positioning to sell to take profit.

Next price trajectory hinges on market reaction

If market watchers see a pattern in this, it could trigger sell pressure and impact the price of the leading altcoin. This could derail it from setting a new ATH as some are anticipating, given its current bullish rally.

Ethereum had traded at an intraday peak of $4,348.15 before experiencing a slight decline. As of press time, the Ethereum price was changing hands at $4,295.28, which represents a 1.94% increase in the last 24 hours.