XRP price about to cause massive Bollinger Bands disruption

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP is pushing into some uncharted territory, with its price action starting to stretch the Bollinger Bands so wide that it could completely reshape the short-term picture.

Advertisement

In the last few sessions, the token has shot up from just under $3 to the mid-$3.30s, pulling the upper band much higher and leaving the midband far below. This shows that volatility is no longer being contained and the market is getting ready for a decisive phase.

On the four-hour chart, that shift is pretty dramatic. XRP has been moving in a pretty tight channel for a while now, with the bands getting so narrow that it almost felt claustrophobic. Then, all of a sudden, it burst through the ceiling, hanging onto the top edge and showing no signs of wanting to leave.

Advertisement

This kind of behavior usually means the market is not just reacting to a one-off headline but could be entering an expansion wave where prices are discovered quickly.

What's next for XRP price?

It is even more impressive when you zoom out to the weekly view. The XRP price has shaken off months of being stuck between $2.00 and $2.80, breaking back over the $3 level and now trying to break through a zone that was resistance earlier in the cycle.

The gap between the upper and lower weekly bands is getting bigger, which suggests that the calm is over and things are going to be more volatile again. With the nearest heavy resistance sitting closer to $3.60-$3.80, there is space to maneuver — though the pace will depend on whether the bulls can defend $3.20 if the market pulls back.

The daily candles show the change: what was a pretty quiet, not much happening range in late July is now a breakout, with the moving average going up. If XRP keeps closing above $3.33, the current Bollinger Band disruption could have more chapters to write.