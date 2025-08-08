Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP price about to cause massive Bollinger Bands disruption

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 8/08/2025 - 15:34
    Popular cryptocurrency XRP on brink of explosive price expansion, Bollinger Bands signal
    Advertisement
    XRP price about to cause massive Bollinger Bands disruption
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is pushing into some uncharted territory, with its price action starting to stretch the Bollinger Bands so wide that it could completely reshape the short-term picture. 

    Advertisement

    In the last few sessions, the token has shot up from just under $3 to the mid-$3.30s, pulling the upper band much higher and leaving the midband far below. This shows that volatility is no longer being contained and the market is getting ready for a decisive phase.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/08/2025 - 13:33
    XRP Shockingly Flashes Death Cross Amid 190% Volume Surge
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: ETH Reclaims $4K for the First Time in 2025, Shorts Getting Wiped Out
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Only Bitcoin Can Survive in Upcoming Great Depression
    'Back to Business': Ripple Reacts to Conclusion of Legal Battle with SEC
    XRP Bullrun After $3.26 Breakthrough? Bitcoin (BTC) $115,000 Breakout Secured, Solana (SOL): 84% Volatility Explosion?

    On the four-hour chart, that shift is pretty dramatic. XRP has been moving in a pretty tight channel for a while now, with the bands getting so narrow that it almost felt claustrophobic. Then, all of a sudden, it burst through the ceiling, hanging onto the top edge and showing no signs of wanting to leave. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    This kind of behavior usually means the market is not just reacting to a one-off headline but could be entering an expansion wave where prices are discovered quickly.

    What's next for XRP price?

    It is even more impressive when you zoom out to the weekly view. The XRP price has shaken off months of being stuck between $2.00 and $2.80, breaking back over the $3 level and now trying to break through a zone that was resistance earlier in the cycle.

    The gap between the upper and lower weekly bands is getting bigger, which suggests that the calm is over and things are going to be more volatile again. With the nearest heavy resistance sitting closer to $3.60-$3.80, there is space to maneuver — though the pace will depend on whether the bulls can defend $3.20 if the market pulls back.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/08/2025 - 09:57
    $55,463,200 XRP Stun Coinbase Right After Ripple v. SEC Finale
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The daily candles show the change: what was a pretty quiet, not much happening range in late July is now a breakout, with the moving average going up. If XRP keeps closing above $3.33, the current Bollinger Band disruption could have more chapters to write.

    #XRP Price Prediction #XRP Price Analysis #XRP News #XRP #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 8, 2025 - 15:12
    Ethereum (ETH) to Melt Faces, Top Analyst Issues Breathtaking Prediction
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 8, 2025 - 14:51
    Stellar (XLM) Rockets 16% in XRP-Fueled Breakout
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Caldera Announces Partnership with EigenCloud to Integrate EigenDA V2
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP price about to cause massive Bollinger Bands disruption
    Ethereum (ETH) to Melt Faces, Top Analyst Issues Breathtaking Prediction
    Stellar (XLM) Rockets 16% in XRP-Fueled Breakout
    Show all