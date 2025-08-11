Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Team: Next Two Weeks Could Be Game-Changer

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 11/08/2025 - 13:41
    Eyes on coming weeks for major SHIB advancement
    Shiba Inu team member Lucie has hinted that the next two weeks might be significant for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    In a recent tweet, Lucie wrote to expect new updates as well as Spaces in the remaining weeks of August. "Over the next two weeks, we can expect several exciting updates and lively spaces," Lucie wrote.

    Expanding further on what could be in store, Lucie added that Astra Nova is making remarkable progress with Shiba Inu developers. In January this year, Shiba Inu announced a partnership with Astra Nova that will drive AI innovation.

    With this partnership, Astra Nova will integrate its core gaming feature, Survival Mode, into Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium. Also, Astra Nova’s decentralized application, Nova Toon, will be used to produce web comics centered around Shiba Inu for rich transmedia storytelling. This comic novel can be minted as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Shibarium.

    Shytoshi Kusama to reveal updates for Shiba Inu

    At the close of 2024, Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama announced the launch of his podcasts, intended to serve as a key platform for communication with the crypto community and to showcase Shiba Inu's technological advancements.

    The podcast will also focus on the team's new technologies and their integration into the Shiba Inu ecosystem as well as discuss the team’s plans and innovations.

    Lucie revealed in her tweet that Shytoshi Kusama has new podcasts on the way, adding that the "energy is high, ready to kick things off."

    With expectations about an altcoin season ramping up, Shiba Inu seems to be intensifying its building efforts. In an earlier tweet, Lucie hinted that while it is not yet altcoin season, the setup is forming, with eyes on September for the real breakout.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
