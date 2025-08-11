SHIB Price Prediction for August 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of most of the coins are rising today; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 1.82% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.00001302. Most of the ATR has been passed, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the meme coin is going down after yesterday's bearish closure.

If the bar close near its low, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.00001250 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB is far from support and resistance levels. In this case, traders are unlikely to see increased volatility the current week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001314 at press time.