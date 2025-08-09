Insane Dogecoin Prediction Made by Top Analyst as DOGE Returns to $0.23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin rose over 10% in the last 24 hours, reaching $0.244 early Saturday before settling at $0.243 at press time.

Advertisement

Dogecoin has risen for four consecutive days since Aug. 5, with a broader rebound beginning from a low of $0.188 on Aug. 3.

The rally is supported by accumulation and large holder activity, with 230 million Dogecoin (DOGE) bought by whales in a 24 hour period, according to crypto analyst Ali Martinez.

Dogecoin's price recovery has made it the best-performing cryptocurrency in the top 10 by market cap. DOGE is now up 23% in the last seven days, beating Ethereum's gain of 20% and Cardano's 15%.

Advertisement

As Dogecoin recovers from an earlier drop it had in late July, smart money seems to be accumulating positions before the next trending phase begins.

Big Dogecoin breakout ahead?

According to popular crypto trader and analyst Kaleo, Dogecoin might be set to rip higher in the coming days.

In a tweet, Kaleo noted that once Dogecoin gets going, it could "take a day or less for it to speedrun it back to the recent highs."

Dogecoin will a day or less to speedrun it back to the recent highs when it gets going — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) August 9, 2025

Kaleo previously stated that Dogecoin is currently where it was in early December 2020, before embarking on a 26,000% increase. Dogecoin's price remains compressed, highlighting the potential of an explosive move once a catalyst appears.

This scenario presents Dogecoin as a possible volatility play for traders looking for breakouts. In terms of price action, Dogecoin seems to be forming a double bottom, a bullish signal if confirmed.