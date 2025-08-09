Advertisement
    Insane Dogecoin Prediction Made by Top Analyst as DOGE Returns to $0.23

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 9/08/2025 - 14:23
    Dogecoin up 23%, outperforming top 10 cryptocurrencies in gains
    Insane Dogecoin Prediction Made by Top Analyst as DOGE Returns to $0.23
    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin rose over 10% in the last 24 hours, reaching $0.244 early Saturday before settling at $0.243 at press time.

    Dogecoin has risen for four consecutive days since Aug. 5, with a broader rebound beginning from a low of $0.188 on Aug. 3.

    The rally is supported by accumulation and large holder activity, with 230 million Dogecoin (DOGE) bought by whales in a 24 hour period, according to crypto analyst Ali Martinez.

    Dogecoin's price recovery has made it the best-performing cryptocurrency in the top 10 by market cap. DOGE is now up 23% in the last seven days, beating Ethereum's gain of 20% and Cardano's 15%.

    As Dogecoin recovers from an earlier drop it had in late July, smart money seems to be accumulating positions before the next trending phase begins.

    Big Dogecoin breakout ahead?

    According to popular crypto trader and analyst Kaleo, Dogecoin might be set to rip higher in the coming days.

    In a tweet, Kaleo noted that once Dogecoin gets going, it could "take a day or less for it to speedrun it back to the recent highs."

    Kaleo previously stated that Dogecoin is currently where it was in early December 2020, before embarking on a 26,000% increase. Dogecoin's price remains compressed, highlighting the potential of an explosive move once a catalyst appears. 

    This scenario presents Dogecoin as a possible volatility play for traders looking for breakouts. In terms of price action, Dogecoin seems to be forming a double bottom, a bullish signal if confirmed.

