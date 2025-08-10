Ethereum's Buterin Is Billionaire Again

Advertisement

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has reclaimed his billionaire status, according to on-chain data provided by Arkham Intelligence.

Earlier today, the Ethereum (ETH) price reached a new 2025 peak of $4,332.

Buterin's fluctuating wealth

Buterin first became a billionaire back in May 2021 when he was just 27. This was estimated based on his publicly available holdings.

The Canadian crypto luminary became one of the youngest self-made billionaires.

In November 2021, the ETH price soared to a new record peak of $4,868, further boosting Buterin's fortunes.

In May 2022, however, Buterin revealed that he was not a billionaire anymore after the price of ETH experienced a precipitous drop.

By June 2022, ETH had plunged by more than 80% from the aforementioned peak.

Fast-forward to August 2025, the flagship altcoin is once again within the striking distance of reaching a new record peak, currently changing hands at $4,172.

Buterin's vast ETH holdings, which he received from the pre-mine allocation, remain his main wealth driver.

The Canadian prodigy is also known for his charitable efforts. In 2021, for instance, he donated more than $1 billion worth of SHIB tokens he was gifted to CryptoRelief, a health-focused fund.

Richest people in crypto

Satoshi Nakamoto, the enigmatic founder of Bitcoin (BTC), is considered to be the richest known person in crypto.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) is known as the second richest crypto person with an estimated net worth of up to $90 billion.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong comes in third place with a net worth of $15 billion.