Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 7

Bears are not ready yet to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 5.86% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $173.33. However, if the daily bar closes around that mark, traders may see a level breakout, followed by an ongoing upward move tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price is rising after yesterday's bullish closure.

If bulls can hold the initiative, there are high chances of seeing a test of the $180 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is less positive for buyers. Bulls may start thinking about further growth only when the breakout of the $206 resistance happens.

SOL is trading at $172.88 at press time.