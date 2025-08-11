Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Senator Warren: 'We Need Crypto Regulation'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 11/08/2025 - 5:55
    Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren says crypto regulation should include proper investor protection
    Advertisement
    Senator Warren: 'We Need Crypto Regulation'
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent appearance on MSNBC, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren acknowledged that there is a need for cryptocurrency regulation.  

    Advertisement

    However, she has stressed that such rules are not supposed to be written by the cryptocurrency industry. 

    Warren says crypto regulation should limit the ability of elected officials to trade cryptocurrencies. 

    HOT Stories
    Senator Warren: 'We Need Crypto Regulation'
    XRP's $5 Dream Not Over Yet, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Head and Shoulders Forms, Bitcoin (BTC) Price in Deep Waters
    Saylor's Groundbreaking Bitcoin Bet Turns 5
    XRP to $11? New Price Prediction Says Yes, Bull Triangle Pattern in Play

    There also should be some guardrails in place that will prevent crypto from blowing up the economy, Warren says. 

    Advertisement

    The prominent progressive lawmaker has added that there are only weak restrictions in place.  

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/17/2025 - 07:27
    Senator Warren Warns Crypto Could Destroy US Economy
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    "We need to get restrictions in place," Warren, who voted against the traiblazing GENIUS Act in June, told MSNBC.

    The silver lining 

    Justin Slaughter, vice president of regulatory affairs at research-driven crypto investment firm Paradigm, has noted that it is "good' to see Sen Warren, one of the most ardent cryptocurrency critics, embrace the idea of cryptocurrency regulation being 

    He further commented that Warren did not actually criticize the major stablecoin bill that she voted against during the segment. 

    Instead, she focuses on what additions she wants to see in market structure legislation. 

    #Elizabeth Warren #Crypto Regulation
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 11, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP's $5 Dream Not Over Yet, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Head and Shoulders Forms, Bitcoin (BTC) Price in Deep Waters
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 10, 2025 - 18:59
    Saylor's Groundbreaking Bitcoin Bet Turns 5
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group Delivers Record H1 Results with $209M Revenue and MBG Token Driving 7X Returns Since Launch.
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Senator Warren: 'We Need Crypto Regulation'
    XRP's $5 Dream Not Over Yet, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Head and Shoulders Forms, Bitcoin (BTC) Price in Deep Waters
    Saylor's Groundbreaking Bitcoin Bet Turns 5
    Show all