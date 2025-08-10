Advertisement
    Ethereum Right Now Is More 'Asymmetrical,' Says Pro-XRP Lawyer

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 10/08/2025 - 13:55
    Ethereum at $4,200 could be best risk-reward play in years
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ethereum (ETH) has been outstanding this August to say the least, but according to pro-XRP lawyer John E. Deaton, the rally itself is not the real story — it's the opportunities that he believes the market is offering right now.

    In his view, buying ETH for under $5,000 in August 2025 would be more "asymmetrical" — meaning the potential upside far outweighs the potential downside — than buying it three years ago, despite prices now being well above $4,000.

    Deaton’s reasoning ties back to a similar prediction he made in April when Bitcoin was trading at around $94,000. At that time, he observed that retail search interest in BTC was close to long-term lows, while the investor mix was shifting toward institutions, corporations and sovereign entities.

    The prominent crypto lawyer now argues that Ethereum has reached a comparable inflection point, but with a better entry price and clearer regulatory path than in previous cycles.

    Ethereum (ETH) price outlook

    The market seems to be lending weight to his comments. ETH's price chart shows a pivot from the low of around $3,280 on Aug. 2, with prices climbing by more than 28% in just over a week and breaking strongly through $4,000.

    Source: TradingView

    What makes the "under $5K" threshold notable is that it indicates long-term positioning rather than short-term trading. The $4,150-$4,200 zone is now acting as the immediate test: Holding this level could pave the way for a retest of ETH’s all-time high of around $4,878. Should this level not be held, buyers may wait for a pullback before loading up.

    In Deaton's framing, these aren't just volatile price swings — they are moments where market structure, regulation and adoption align to offer the chance for outsized returns, a situation that has been rare even in the history of crypto.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP #XRP News
