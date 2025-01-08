Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki: 'Bitcoin Crashing. Great News'

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Famous Bitcoin supporter Kiyosaki celebrates BTC's 6.55% overnight plunge
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 9:46
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Robert Kiyosaki, renowned entrepreneur and investor, who authored the bestselling book on financial management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has addressed the overnight Bitcoin price collapse as BTC went down well below the $102,000 mark that it had almost managed to regain this week.

    Kiyosaki’s tweet was rather celebratory as he said that Bitcoin is “on sale” now.

    "Bitcoin crashing. Great news"

    Kiyosaki happily noted that the Bitcoin price is crashing and described it as “great news,” as the world’s leading cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization size and institutional adoption has gone down by more than 6% overnight.

    Since yesterday, Bitcoin has collapsed from close to $102,000 to hit the $95,500 zone. By now, it has recovered a little, reaching the $96,000 price level.

    Kiyosaki stated that he continues to buy Bitcoin because “Bitcoin crashing means Bitcoin is on sale.” He also cited a famous BTC hodlers’ rule: “Buy low and HODL.” The financial guru also reminded the cryptocurrency community that there is not that much BTC left for purchasing, while spot ETFs and other financial institutions like MicroStrategy continue to scoop BTC up: “Less than 2 million more Bitcoins to be mined.”

    In December, Kiyosaki repeatedly underscored that, in 2025, he expects Bitcoin to skyrocket to $350,000 or at least $175,000 per coin.

    "The biggest crash in history" has arrived: Kiyosaki

    In another tweet published today, Kiyosaki reminded the community that the “Rich Dad’s prophecy” related to the book he published in 2013 has finally arrived, and he claims that now he can see “the biggest stock market crash in history.”

    According to Kiyosaki, he was able to predict it as long ago as 2008, when during the financial crisis the Fed began to print money, and “Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, paid himself and bankers billions in bonuses while millions,” while average people with families and financial obligations lost their homes, jobs and savings in banks.

    Now, Kiyosaki says, history is repeating itself, and “in 2025 the car market, housing market, restaurants, retailers and even wine sales are crashing.” But he intends to buy “real assets,” such as Bitcoin, gold and silver, with “fake US dollars.” Fake, since they are not backed by anything and have been printed frequently in the past few years. He reminded his X audience that “crashes are great times to get rich.”

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
