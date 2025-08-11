Dogecoin on Verge of First Major 2025 Golden Cross: Potential Scenarios

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) might be on the verge of a potential golden cross, a bullish pattern that happens when a short term moving average (typically the 50 period SMA) crosses above the long term moving average — usually the 200-period SMA.

Advertisement

In the case of Dogecoin, the 50-day SMA turned upwards and might cross above the 200-day SMA in the coming days. If a golden cross is confirmed, this would be first of such for Dogecoin on its daily chart in 2025.

Dogecoin last saw a golden cross on its daily chart on November 2024, which saw its price rise from $0.14 to $0.484 a month later, representing a 227% gain.

However, this would not be the first major moving average crossover in 2025. Dogecoin formed a death cross on its daily chart — the opposite of golden cross — in March 2025. This followed months of drop with Dogecoin reaching a low of $0.129 on April 7.

Advertisement

Dogecoin recovery currently faces resistance at $0.28; the positivity lies in the fact that DOGE price remains above the daily moving averages — the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA.

Potential scenarios

Around press time, DOGE was trading at $0.23. After four days of rising, which spanned from Aug. 6 to 9, Dogecoin experienced profit taking at a high of $0.248, now entering its second day of dropping.

In the short term, the $0.25 level will be watched to see if Dogecoin will decisively break above this key level ahead of the $0.29 level.

If history repeats itself, a golden cross could see Dogecoin potentially retest previous highs. Increased whale activity or broader crypto market rallies could amplify gains.

According to crypto analyst Ali, "Once Dogecoin (DOGE) clears $0.36, the path is clear. Targets reset to $0.70."

The indications may also turn out to be a false signal, with Dogecoin bulls failing to gain strength, especially amid a broader market downturn. Another possibility is that Dogecoin consolidates, building strength before a more decisive move.