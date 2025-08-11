Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin on Verge of First Major 2025 Golden Cross: Potential Scenarios

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 11/08/2025 - 14:30
    This would be first of its kind in 2025
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin on Verge of First Major 2025 Golden Cross: Potential Scenarios
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) might be on the verge of a potential golden cross, a bullish pattern that happens when a short term moving average (typically the 50 period SMA) crosses above the long term moving average — usually the 200-period SMA.

    Advertisement

    In the case of Dogecoin, the 50-day SMA turned upwards and might cross above the 200-day SMA in the coming days. If a golden cross is confirmed, this would be first of such for Dogecoin on its daily chart in 2025.

    Article image
    DOGE/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Dogecoin last saw a golden cross on its daily chart on November 2024, which saw its price rise from $0.14 to $0.484 a month later, representing a 227% gain.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Puts Date on Bitcoin's Next Peak
    Bitcoin 'Biggest Scam in History,' Warns Main Skeptic
    Senator Warren: 'We Need Crypto Regulation'
    XRP's $5 Dream Not Over Yet, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Head and Shoulders Forms, Bitcoin (BTC) Price in Deep Waters

    However, this would not be the first major moving average crossover in 2025. Dogecoin formed a death cross on its daily chart — the opposite of golden cross — in March 2025. This followed months of drop with Dogecoin reaching a low of $0.129 on April 7.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/09/2025 - 14:23
    Insane Dogecoin Prediction Made by Top Analyst as DOGE Returns to $0.23
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Dogecoin recovery currently faces resistance at $0.28; the positivity lies in the fact that DOGE price remains above the daily moving averages — the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA.

    Potential scenarios

    Around press time, DOGE was trading at $0.23. After four days of rising, which spanned from Aug. 6 to 9, Dogecoin experienced profit taking at a high of $0.248, now entering its second day of dropping.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/04/2025 - 19:55
    Dogecoin Futures Activity on Coinbase Spikes 24% as DOGE Price Resurges
    ByCaroline Amosun

    In the short term, the $0.25 level will be watched to see if Dogecoin will decisively break above this key level ahead of the $0.29 level.

    If history repeats itself, a golden cross could see Dogecoin potentially retest previous highs. Increased whale activity or broader crypto market rallies could amplify gains.

    According to crypto analyst Ali, "Once Dogecoin (DOGE) clears $0.36, the path is clear. Targets reset to $0.70."

    The indications may also turn out to be a false signal, with Dogecoin bulls failing to gain strength, especially amid a broader market downturn. Another possibility is that Dogecoin consolidates, building strength before a more decisive move.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 11, 2025 - 14:10
    Strategy Buying BTC Rockets Bitcoin to 17,300% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 11, 2025 - 14:05
    97% of Ethereum Addresses Now in Profit, Report Says
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group Delivers Record H1 Results with $209M Revenue and MBG Token Driving 7X Returns Since Launch.
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin on Verge of First Major 2025 Golden Cross: Potential Scenarios
    Strategy Buying BTC Rockets Bitcoin to 17,300% Liquidation Imbalance
    97% of Ethereum Addresses Now in Profit, Report Says
    Show all