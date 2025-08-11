Will Ripple Become World’s Biggest Crypto Enterprise?

Advertisement

The recent string of victories for Ripple has sparked speculation that the company could soon become the world’s largest crypto enterprise, with its associated token XRP potentially positioned for major growth.

Ripple vs. SEC: Case dismissed

The long-running legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officially came to a close in late June. Ripple agreed to drop its cross-appeal after Judge Analisa Torres rejected a motion to amend her final ruling, which had been made in line with the settlement terms agreed upon in March.

The resolution ends a five-year dispute that began in December 2020 when the SEC alleged Ripple’s sale of XRP constituted an unregistered securities offering. Ripple, in contrast, has maintained that XRP is a digital currency and not a security.

As part of the settlement, Ripple will pay a $125 million civil fine and comply with an injunction barring institutional XRP sales in the U.S. The SEC case had long been seen as a potential precedent-setter for cryptocurrency regulation, and its conclusion signals a new chapter for both Ripple and the U.S. crypto industry.

The future of RLUSD

Ripple is also making significant moves in the stablecoin sector. Last week, the company announced a $200 million agreement to acquire Rail, a stablecoin infrastructure provider, with the goal of strengthening Ripple’s presence in enterprise digital payments.

This acquisition follows the recent passing of the GENIUS Act in the U.S., which establishes a regulatory framework for stablecoins. The new law has generated enthusiasm among Wall Street banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Bank of America, many of which have expressed interest in launching their own stablecoins.

Ripple already issues its own stablecoin, RLUSD, and operates one of the largest global digital asset payment platforms, holding over 60 active licenses and supporting multiple digital assets. With more than $3 billion spent on strategic acquisitions, the company is clearly aiming to control stablecoin settlement infrastructure on a global scale.

The GENIUS Act, signed into law last Friday, is being hailed as a major win for the crypto industry. Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, emphasized that the legislation will boost the credibility of stablecoins and encourage broader adoption among banks, retailers, and consumers for instant payments.

While Ripple has yet to commit to a specific timeline for a public offering, the company’s IPO ambitions remain part of its long-term strategy, likely to be pursued once regulatory uncertainties are fully resolved.

The future of XRP

For XRP itself, the combination of legal clarity and growing stablecoin infrastructure could provide the foundation for a major price rally. The token recently broke out of a long-term consolidation pattern, sparking speculation of a potential climb toward $11, according to popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez.

On November 16, XRP hit $1 for the first time since 2021, with its market cap rising 26.76% to $57.98 billion and trading volume climbing to $13.13 billion. Many experts argue that the SEC lawsuit kept XRP’s price artificially low, and with that obstacle now removed, the token’s upside could be significant.

From a technical perspective, XRP’s daily relative strength index (RSI) has been above 70 for much of November, indicating an overextended rally that could lead to short-term corrections.

However, if historical price patterns repeat, XRP could aim to revisit its 2018 peak of $3.41 before targeting the 4.236 Fibonacci level near $13.93. With strong fundamentals and favorable technical setups, Ripple and XRP may be entering one of the most pivotal growth phases in their history.