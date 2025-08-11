Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin May Face Major Correction, Max Keiser Suggests Likely Trigger

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 11/08/2025 - 16:36
    Bitcoin maximalist Keiser reveals trigger that may cause the next major BTC correction
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin May Face Major Correction, Max Keiser Suggests Likely Trigger
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin advocate and financial journalist Max Keiser has commented on a recent X post published by BTC maximalist Pierre Rochard, in which the latter stated that Bitcoin’s four-year cycles are over.

    Are Bitcoin 4-year cycles over? Keiser predicts Bitcoin correction

    To support his argument about Bitcoin’s four-year cycles getting done with, Rochard said that 95% of BTC has been mined already, halvings are immaterial to trading volume, and new inflows to the market take place with OG start selling their Bitcoin.

    The demand in the market now is formed mostly by “spot retail, ETPs getting added to wealth platforms, and treasury companies.”

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Puts Date on Bitcoin's Next Peak
    Bitcoin 'Biggest Scam in History,' Warns Main Skeptic
    Senator Warren: 'We Need Crypto Regulation'
    XRP's $5 Dream Not Over Yet, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Head and Shoulders Forms, Bitcoin (BTC) Price in Deep Waters

    Commenting on that, Max Keiser, who is currently also the Bitcoin advisor to the El Salvador BTC president Bukele, said that he expects a major price correction to hit BTC. According to Keiser, it is likely to be triggered by the market of leveraged BTC derivatives.

    Advertisement

    X user Sergio Bermudez responded in the comments that this was what happened in 2021. Back then, $10 billion in leveraged Bitcoin positions were wiped out within just a week, pushing the price significantly down. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $120,726 after recovering almost 1% today.

    On Sunday, BTC faced a decline of 2.21% as it went down from $122,300 to $119,590 per coin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/11/2025 - 14:10
    Strategy Buying BTC Rockets Bitcoin to 17,300% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Strategy takes in 155 Bitcoins

    Michael Saylor’s treasury company Strategy has spread the word about acquiring another portion of Bitcoin. This time, the Bitcoin chunk was smaller than the previous multibillion-dollar one – Saylor’s firm bought 155 Bitcoins for roughly $18 million.

    Strategy now holds a massive 628,946 BTC acquired for $46.09 billion at approximately $73,288 per Bitcoin. The amount of Bitcoin held by Strategy now is valued at $75,748,809,664.

    #Max Keiser #Bitcoin #Strategy News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 11, 2025 - 15:42
    $132,500,000 in Ethereum Stun Coinbase Institutional
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Aug 11, 2025 - 15:38
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 11
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group Delivers Record H1 Results with $209M Revenue and MBG Token Driving 7X Returns Since Launch
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin May Face Major Correction, Max Keiser Suggests Likely Trigger
    $132,500,000 in Ethereum Stun Coinbase Institutional
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 11
    Show all