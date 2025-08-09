DOGE Price Prediction for August 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with continued market growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rising by 7.05%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.2383. If the candle closes far from that mark, there is a high chance of a correction to the $0.23 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, bulls keep controlling the situation on the market. In this case, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the resistance of $0.2466.

If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $0.25-$0.26 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the wide channel between the support of $0.1411 and the resistance of $0.2867. As neither side has seized the initiative yet, ongoing sideways trading in range of $0.22-$0.25 is the more likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.2364 at press time.