    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for August 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 9/08/2025 - 10:52
    Has midterm rise of DOGE started yet?
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 9
    The weekend has started with continued market growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rising by 7.05%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.2383. If the candle closes far from that mark, there is a high chance of a correction to the $0.23 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bulls keep controlling the situation on the market. In this case, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the resistance of $0.2466.

    If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $0.25-$0.26 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the wide channel between the support of $0.1411 and the resistance of $0.2867. As neither side has seized the initiative yet, ongoing sideways trading in range of $0.22-$0.25 is the more likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2364 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
