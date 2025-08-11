XRP's $5 Dream Not Over Yet, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Head and Shoulders Forms, Bitcoin (BTC) Price in Deep Waters

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite recent volatility, XRP's long-term bullish potential is unaffected, meaning investors can still aim for $5. After a robust rally in July that took it from the $2.40 range to almost $3.60, the asset is currently consolidating at $3.20. The fact that XRP is still above critical moving averages even though the momentum has slowed indicates that the uptrend is still intact.

Technically speaking, XRP is currently capped on upward movements in the $3.35-$3.40 range by a descending trendline resistance from its late-July highs. Bulls are prepared to push toward the $3.60 mark once more, which is the final significant obstacle before aiming for $4.00 and ultimately $5.00. A breakout above this level would be a clear indication of that.

Although it won't happen right away, the $5 path is by no means unattainable. The recent price movement of XRP has demonstrated that the asset can produce quick gains once momentum starts to build.

Good sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, expanding acceptance in payment systems and solid fundamentals could all act as catalysts for such a move. Important support levels are located at the 50-day EMA ($2.79) and the 20-day EMA ($3.05). Long-term investors may view any pullbacks into these zones as opportunities for accumulation as long as these levels are maintained, which would keep XRP in a bullish structure.

The $5 dream is still alive even though short-term price fluctuations and trendline resistance might cause hesitancy. To make it happen, XRP needs to firmly regain the $3.60 zone, which will pave the way for a surge toward the psychological $4.00 barrier, after which $5 becomes a feasible benchmark.

Shiba Inu develops

Shiba Inu's early indications of a head and shoulders pattern are developing on the daily chart. Having failed to break above the descending trendline resistance that has been in place since late July, SHIB is currently under downward pressure, trading close to $0.00001338 at this time.

A steep rally to the mid-July peak or head at around $0.00001550 seems to have followed the formation of the left shoulder in early July. The price is currently having difficulty keeping up with the combined resistance of the 200-day EMA (~$0.00001428) and the descending trendline despite the recent recovery attempt from the $0.00001200 zone having created the beginnings of the right shoulder.

If this pattern materializes, the neckline falls between $0.00001200 and $0.00001220. With a more significant support near $0.00001000 and the first major support around $0.00001150, a clear daily close below this level might lead to a deeper sell-off. That being said, the bearish scenario is not assured. By pushing SHIB firmly above the 200-day EMA and the $0.00001450 resistance level, bulls still have a chance to invalidate the pattern.

The market may pick up steam and move toward $0.00001550, possibly retesting the psychological barrier at $0.00002000. While trading volume is still quite low in comparison to July's highs, the RSI is currently close to 53, indicating neutral market momentum.

This shows that traders are probably waiting for a breakout or breakdown from this consolidation and are in a wait-and-see attitude. At the moment, Shiba Inu is at a complex crossroads.

Bitcoin's attempt