    Fidelity Bitcoin ETF Beats BlackRock by Daily Inflows: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Fidelity Bitcoin ETF has surpassed BlackRock, absorbing a bigger daily inflow
    Tue, 7/01/2025 - 16:12
    Fidelity Bitcoin ETF Beats BlackRock by Daily Inflows: Details
    @lookonchain analytics account on the social media network X has published data regarding daily inflows registered by spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs on January 7.

    Fidelity has managed to leave BlackRock behind by inflows in their spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

    Fidelity wins by BTC but loses by ETH inflows

    @lookonchain shared that on January 7, the net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs constituted an impressive $828.97 million worth 8,238 BTC. The largest inflow was absorbed by Fidelity Wide Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), comprising 3,625 BTC equal to $364.8 million. This was the biggest inflow today which left behind even BlackRock’s IBIT with its 2,047 BTC worth $200,756,454. BlackRock was followed by Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and 1,495 BTC it absorbed on January 7.

    Fidelity has managed to beat BlackRock by weekly net inflow too, scooping up 7,972 BTC versus IBIT’s 955. Last week and earlier in December BlackRock faced two massive Bitcoin outflows – the largest since the ETF’s inception.

    Currently, Fidelity holds 209,135 Bitcoin equal to roughly $21.05 billion.

    However, the BlackRock ETF attracted more Ethereum today, exceeding Fidelity’s inflows and absorbing 33,618 ETH versus Fidelity’s 1,250 ETH. The overall inflows constituted 33,780 ETH. BlackRock’s ETF currently holds 1,114,423 ETH worth $4.05 billion.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
