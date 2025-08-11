Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly growing on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 1.19% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is on its way to the local resistance of $4,343. If buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar peak.

However, if the bounce back does not happen, sellers may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $4,200 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of the $4,332 level. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $4,500 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $4,290 at press time.