    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 11/08/2025 - 15:38
    Can upward move of Ethereum (ETH) continue in current week?
    The market is mainly growing on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats 

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 1.19% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is on its way to the local resistance of $4,343. If buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar peak. 

    However, if the bounce back does not happen, sellers may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $4,200 area.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of the $4,332 level. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $4,500 mark.

    Ethereum is trading at $4,290 at press time.

