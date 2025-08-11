Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin 'Biggest Scam in History,' Warns Main Skeptic

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 11/08/2025 - 12:18
    Gold advocate Peter Schiff slams $121,000 Bitcoin as "biggest scam in history"
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin 'Biggest Scam in History,' Warns Main Skeptic
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin’s climb past the $121,000 this week has put it back in the headlines, but not everyone is impressed. On Monday morning, the largest cryptocurrency reached $122,335 before settling at around $121,186, marking another week of growth and keeping it within reach of record territory.

    Advertisement

    For many on the market, that is a milestone worth celebrating. For Peter Schiff, however, it is just another red flag.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/11/2025 - 10:08
    Robert Kiyosaki on Stock Market Crash: Good News for Bitcoin
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin 'Biggest Scam in History,' Warns Main Skeptic
    Senator Warren: 'We Need Crypto Regulation'
    XRP's $5 Dream Not Over Yet, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Head and Shoulders Forms, Bitcoin (BTC) Price in Deep Waters
    Saylor's Groundbreaking Bitcoin Bet Turns 5

    Schiff accompanied Bitcoin price growth saying that it was simply "more people getting sucked into the biggest investment scam in history." This is not the first time he has dismissed Bitcoin's price action, and given his history, it likely will not be the last.

    Advertisement

    It is the same ol' story — while technical traders see a clear path to reaching new highs if $125,000 is surpassed, critics like Schiff argue that such levels are driven more by speculation than substance.

    What if?

    If one were to try Schiff's perspective, they would say If a crypto winter ever hits in this cycle, it might look very different from previous ones. The market's structure has changed: ETFs are now part of the mix, public companies are holding BTC in their treasuries and entire stock valuations are starting to depend on Bitcoin reserves

    In some ways, it is a setup that echoes the 2008 mortgage bubble, where banks and insurers loaded up on complex derivatives until liquidity suddenly vanished.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/11/2025 - 07:54
    Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycles Are Over, Pierre Rochard Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    If a major "Bitcoin proxy" stock were to collapse, it could trigger a feedback loop of falling BTC prices, sliding share values and drying up of corporate buying, forcing out debt-heavy late entrants first.

    For now, conditions appear calm, but the real risk is not just the price of Bitcoin; it is what will happen to the companies built around it when potential buyers disappear.

    #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 11, 2025 - 11:34
    Coinbase Index Pulls off U-Turn as Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $122,000: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 11, 2025 - 11:33
    SHIB Burns Rocket 158%, But Failure Strikes Anyway
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group Delivers Record H1 Results with $209M Revenue and MBG Token Driving 7X Returns Since Launch.
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin 'Biggest Scam in History,' Warns Main Skeptic
    Coinbase Index Pulls off U-Turn as Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $122,000: Details
    SHIB Burns Rocket 158%, But Failure Strikes Anyway
    Show all