Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Puts Date on Bitcoin's Next Peak

Peter Brandt, one of the most followed market technicians, has given a time frame for when Bitcoin's potential cycle peak might happen. He said on X that if the top comes in the second half of September, it could even be remembered as the "Brandt Top."

The comment was made right at the time when Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $120,130 on Binance, up 0.7% over the past week. It had recently hit weekly highs of $122,335, and there were visible support zones around $102,200 and $92,876, levels that have made a lot of market participants nervous in recent weeks.

If we put a possible September peak on record, it will give the market a defined reference point for measuring how BTC price action unfolds over the next few weeks.

Since early July, the price has been trading above $110,000, with buyers defending the $102,000-$103,000 range as a short-term safety net, while sentiment remains driven by ETF flows, macroeconomic data releases and shifting liquidity conditions.

How close is Peter Brandt to being right?

If Bitcoin keeps climbing until late Q3 and then suddenly drops, Brandt's target window might line up with a big turning point for this cycle. This could set the tone for the last three months of the year.

But if the call does not play out, the market will still have a clear marker for evaluating the forecast against actual movement.

Right now, BTC is pretty close to its recent peak, and September is going to be a big month for both Brandt's calendar and the market.