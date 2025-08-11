Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Puts Date on Bitcoin's Next Peak

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 11/08/2025 - 13:49
    Peak Bitcoin price may be achieved by September, reveals legendary trader Brandt
    Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Puts Date on Bitcoin's Next Peak
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Brandt, one of the most followed market technicians, has given a time frame for when Bitcoin's potential cycle peak might happen. He said on X that if the top comes in the second half of September, it could even be remembered as the "Brandt Top."

    Advertisement

    The comment was made right at the time when Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $120,130 on Binance, up 0.7% over the past week. It had recently hit weekly highs of $122,335, and there were visible support zones around $102,200 and $92,876, levels that have made a lot of market participants nervous in recent weeks.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/11/2025 - 12:18
    Bitcoin 'Biggest Scam in History,' Warns Main Skeptic
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Puts Date on Bitcoin's Next Peak
    Bitcoin 'Biggest Scam in History,' Warns Main Skeptic
    Senator Warren: 'We Need Crypto Regulation'
    XRP's $5 Dream Not Over Yet, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Head and Shoulders Forms, Bitcoin (BTC) Price in Deep Waters

    If we put a possible September peak on record, it will give the market a defined reference point for measuring how BTC price action unfolds over the next few weeks.

    Advertisement

    Since early July, the price has been trading above $110,000, with buyers defending the $102,000-$103,000 range as a short-term safety net, while sentiment remains driven by ETF flows, macroeconomic data releases and shifting liquidity conditions.

    How close is Peter Brandt to being right?

    If Bitcoin keeps climbing until late Q3 and then suddenly drops, Brandt's target window might line up with a big turning point for this cycle. This could set the tone for the last three months of the year. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/11/2025 - 11:34
    Coinbase Index Pulls off U-Turn as Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $122,000: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    But if the call does not play out, the market will still have a clear marker for evaluating the forecast against actual movement. 

    Right now, BTC is pretty close to its recent peak, and September is going to be a big month for both Brandt's calendar and the market.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Brandt
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 11, 2025 - 13:41
    Shiba Inu Team: Next Two Weeks Could Be Game-Changer
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 11, 2025 - 13:35
    Test Token Rugpull? CZ Reacts to Ridiculous Situation on BNB Chain
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group Delivers Record H1 Results with $209M Revenue and MBG Token Driving 7X Returns Since Launch.
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Puts Date on Bitcoin's Next Peak
    Shiba Inu Team: Next Two Weeks Could Be Game-Changer
    Test Token Rugpull? CZ Reacts to Ridiculous Situation on BNB Chain
    Show all