    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for August 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 9/08/2025 - 11:42
    Does SHIB have strength for ongoing upward move?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most coins remain in the green zone on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has risen by 6.32% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has fixed above the resistance of $0.00001356.

    If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes with no long wick, the upward move may lead to a test of the $0.000014 range soon.

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the bar closes near its peak, the growth may continue to the resistance of $0.00001428 by the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB is within the previous candle. Even if the weekly candle closes around the current prices, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this regard, consolidation in the area of $0.000013-$0.000015 is the more likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001374 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
