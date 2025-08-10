Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 10/08/2025 - 13:09
    Can price of Cardano (ADA) rise upcoming week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The end of the week is mainly under sellers' influence, according to CoinStats.

    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 2% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 9.29%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is near the local support of $0.79. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.78 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, buyers have failed to seize the initiative after yesterday's bullish closure.

    If the daily bar closes around the current prices, there is a high chance of a test of the $0.76-$0.78 range soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle in terms of the $0.8955 level. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $1 area.

    ADA is trading at $0.7933 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
