PEPE Beats SHIB in Trading Volume, Cardano's Hoskinson Built 'Nothing' for Ethereum, John Deaton Reacts to Coinbase's Response to SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past weekend presented to you by U.Today, check them out!

Pepe (PEPE) surpasses Shiba Inu (SHIB) in trading volume

Data provided by CoinGecko shows that yesterday, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was left behind by Pepe (PEPE) token in terms of daily trading volume. In comparison, PEPE's 24-hour trading volume comprised $93.9 million, while SHIB reported a trading volume of $69 million. This happened at the same time as PEPE's spike in price by 67%. Such significant progress by PEPE implies a shift in the crypto community as it overtakes the once-popular darling of meme coin fans. At the moment, Pepe's market capitalization has surpassed $523 million.

Cardano's Hoskinson built "nothing" for Ethereum, Vogelsteller claims

In response to a two-year-old tweet with a picture showing Ethereum Foundation members who created their own blockchain, ETH co-founder Fabian Vogelsteller decided to share his own take on the matter. While the picture shows Charles Hoskinson among ETH Foundation members, Vogelsteller claims that the Cardano creator "was never really a founder of Ethereum" and that he "built literally nothing for Ethereum" that he is aware of. In Vogelsteller's opinion, the only true founders of Ethereum are Gavin Wood, Polkadot's creator, and himself, alongside Vitalik Buterin.

XRP holders' lawyer reacts to Coinbase's response to SEC

In a recent tweet, founder of CryptoLaw and pro-crypto advocate John Deaton expressed praise for Coinbase's response to the SEC. He stated that this is a perfect example of how to demonstrate firmness in one's beliefs, while extending the olive branch of dialogue and cooperation at the same time. In the response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and General Counsel Paul Grewal stated that the exchange will defend itself in court against any legal action taken by the SEC. They also expressed a desire for clarity in regulating the crypto industry through cooperation and dialogue.

6.4 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) bought in one week — but is there a catch?