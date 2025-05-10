'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Fight Back, Get Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned investor and financial education advocate, also famous for authoring “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and other books on funds management and financial markets, has addressed his followers on the X platform to talk Bitcoin to them.

In this tweet, Kiyosaki cited the former U.S. congressman Ron Paul and his negative attitude to central banks.

Get on your own Bitcoin standard, fight back against banks, Kiyosaki says

Citing the “words of wisdom” of Ron Paul, Kiyosaki reminded the community that the former congressman is the author of the “End the Fed” book and is a major advocate of eliminating the Federal Reserve, as well as all central banks. He suggested the world should go to a “sound honest money system.”

According to Kiyosaki, Ron Paul believes that central banks’ policy of setting interest rates and form central planning is “designed to steal your wealth, destroy production, steal our freedoms.”

It is worth noting here that Ron Paul is also a renowned proponent of the world’s very first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. But going back to Kiyosaki, he shared a piece of advice that he has recently repeated many times but in different forms: Do not save “fake money” (this is what he calls unbacked U.S. dollars) but invest in Bitcoin, silver and gold.

And he does not mean ETFs or any similar tools, only direct ownership: “Get on your own decentralized gold, silver, and Bitcoin standard.” He also says that Bitcoin can help you “fight back” against central banks.

Bitcoin is your defense in trade turmoil, Kiyosaki says

Earlier this week, Kiyosaki issued an alert tweet about major Japanese car producers adjusting their plans regarding selling and producing their cars in the U.S. — Toyota, Honda and Nissan. Nissan and Honda, in particular, are cancelling their plans for part of their automobile production in the U.S.

Honda and Nissan are also cancelling their merge because of the trade tariffs implemented by U.S. president Donald Trump. Trade tariffs for China are the biggest and have reached 150% with China mirroring this tactic against U.S. goods.

Kiyosaki advises that people prepare for a tremendous market crash coming soon and buy Bitcoin: “Regardless, gold, silver, and Bitcoin are still your defense in this global war caused by greed, insanity, and fear.”