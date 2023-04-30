Cardano's Hoskinson Built "Nothing" for Ethereum, Vogelsteller Claims

Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum co-founder Fabian Vogelsteller has ignited a debate within the crypto community by challenging Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson's contributions to Ethereum
Ethereum co-founder Fabian Vogelsteller recently took to Twitter to dispute the contributions of Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano, to the Ethereum project.

In a tweet, Vogelsteller stated that Hoskinson "was never really a founder of Ethereum" and that he "built literally nothing for Ethereum that I am aware of."

The crypto veteran went on to suggest that only he and Gavin Wood, the creator of Polkadot, should be recognized as Ethereum's true founders alongside Vitalik Buterin.

Vogelsteller's comments came in response to a tweet that listed the market capitalizations of various blockchain projects created by original Ethereum Foundation members, including Cardano, Polkadot, and Lukso.

In a follow-up tweet, Vogelsteller clarified that his statements were not meant to offend anyone, but rather to emphasize the facts surrounding the early development of Ethereum.

Hoskinson fires back at Vogelsteller

In response to Vogelsteller's claims, Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of IOHK and the creator of Cardano, took to Twitter to express his thoughts.

He sarcastically thanked Vogelsteller for his opinion on his worth and contributions to Ethereum. Hoskinson further questioned how his alleged incompetence could have resulted in the creation of Cardano, a highly successful blockchain project.

This exchange between Vogelsteller and Hoskinson has sparked debate within the cryptocurrency community regarding the contributions of various individuals to the development of Ethereum.

