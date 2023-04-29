SHIB Burn Rate Soars 384% As Shiba Inu on Brink of Adding New Zero

Recent data indicates that percentage speed of burning Shiba Inu has spiked, but price is on brink of falling to add fifth zero

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Shiba Inu community keeps removing SHIB tokens from the circulation supply on a regular basis. Over the past 24 hours, another large stash of Shiba Inu meme coins has been transferred to dead wallets.

However, since Wednesday, SHIB has been trading in the $0.000010 range after losing more than 6%. There is a risk that Shiba Inu may add another zero to its price.

SHIB burn rate jumps nearly 390%

According to data shared by tracking platform Shibburn, during the period of the last 24 hours, the SHIB community got rid of 4,846,823 SHIB, thus pushing the burn rate 384% up, according to a recent tweet published on their Twitter handle.

Over the past week, however, despite the burn rate of Shiba Inu rising by more than 1,000% several times, the overall amount of burned SHIB leaves a lot to be desired — only 21,184,222 SHIB.

That is 93.48% smaller compared to the week before.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001034 (1hr -0.19% ▼ | 24hr 0.29% ▲ )

Market Cap: $6,101,652,878 (0.48% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,366,748,529,175



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 4,846,823 (384.68% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 21,184,222 (-93.48% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) April 29, 2023

SHIB team working to build their own cold wallet

As covered by U.Today earlier, news has been spread about the Shiba Inu team developing a customized cold storage wallet for SHIB. Now, Shiba Inu is organizing an AMA ("ask me anything") session with the leading crypto exchange Huobi and blockchain platform CertiK that deals with smart contracts.

This may result in a partnership and collaboration with these companies, according to the source from SHIB Discord.