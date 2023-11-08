Advertisement
ORDI Sees 2,450% Jump in Volume on Binance Listing News

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
ORDI charts mind-blowing surge amid Binance listing news
Wed, 11/08/2023 - 09:39
BRC-20-based token ORDI has seen a parabolic jump in its trading volume and price after the Binance exchange corrected the introduction error in its listing announcement for the token. At the time of writing, ORDI's trading volume is up 2,450% overnight, with a total of $597,539,420 traded overnight. Despite ORDI being the 120th-ranked token, the trading volume places it in the top 12 of crypto traded on exchanges today.

Related
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Skyrockets 22% After New Binance Listing

ORDI 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

ORDI's price has equally gone parabolic, soaring as high as 84% before cooling down to 18% at the time of writing. The market value of ORDI is now pegged at $13.47, cementing its legacy as the pioneering token launched on the BRC-20 protocol.

In the earlier listing of ORDI, as announced by Binance, the exchange erroneously said it was listing ORDI as a token of the Ordinals protocol and not specifically as a BRC-20, which in itself is a subset of the Ordinals Protocol. 

The proper tagging has lent clarity to ORDI and cemented it as a viable asset that can attract Binance's attention. The listing announcement has helped return growth to ORDI, whose weekly growth rate has soared by 147.86%.

Related
BNB up 12% Weekly as Whale Grabs $5.6 Million Worth of It

Banking on Binance influence

Considering how uptight Binance exchange has been in recent times, it is worth noting that the listing of ORDI can spell a good omen for the token. As the largest exchange in terms of trading volume and overall user count, Binance will give ORDI the right exposure it needs to consistently stay relevant, provided community enthusiasm does not lose steam soon.

The listing gains better recognition as it comes at a time when the exchange is delisting different nonperforming token pairs. One of the latest is the removal of the pairs associated with Shiba Inu (SHIB), Terra (LUNA) and Cardano (ADA), respectively.

#Binance
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

