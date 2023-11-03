Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Skyrockets 22% After New Binance Listing

Trust Wallet token (TWT) experienced 22% surge, soaring to highest price point since April, following its listing on Binance futures

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a day marked by significant developments in the cryptocurrency realm, Trust Wallet token (TWT) took center stage with a remarkable 22% surge in its value. The catalyst for this surge was the long-awaited listing of TWT on Binance futures, a move that instantly propelled the token's price to $1.3568, its highest level since April 2023.

Trust Wallet, a well-known noncustodial cryptocurrency wallet closely affiliated with Binance, recently underwent a comprehensive rebranding and interface redesign. Despite being available for spot trading for several years, TWT's entry into the futures market on Binance marked a pivotal moment for the token.

It is noteworthy that Bybit was the first exchange to introduce TWT futures.

Advertisement

TWT to USD by CoinMarketCap

The immediate price surge of TWT in response to the Binance futures listing is not unprecedented in the crypto space. Major exchanges like Binance and Upbit have a history of triggering double-digit price increases for tokens when they introduce futures trading.

This pattern underscores the immediate influence of news on the quotes of digital assets.

Crypto investors are surely keeping a close eye on the developments around the Trust Wallet token, as it still has untapped potential. On the one hand, it belongs to the wallet category along with the long-awaited MetaMask token.

On the other hand, being closely related to Binance, it opens up room for speculation for TWT to go the way of BNB. And if you take a look at the Binance Coin chart, you will see what the talk is all about.