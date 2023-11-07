Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

BNB up 12% Weekly as Whale Grabs $5.6 Million Worth of It

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Binance Coin (BNB) has demonstrated 12% rise in last week; this whale bought nearly two dozen of it
Tue, 11/07/2023 - 14:40
BNB up 12% Weekly as Whale Grabs $5.6 Million Worth of It
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a recent X post published by the @lookonchain crypto tracker, a whale purchased 22,319 BNB worth $5.6 million and withdrew it from the Binance exchange during the last three days.

The whale then added these BNB to liquidity pools on the Biswap and PancakeSwap exchanges in order to earn trading fees from it.

Between Friday, Nov. 3, and Tuesday, Nov. 7, Binance Coin (BNB) demonstrated a significant rise of more than 12%, hitting the $255 level. However, BNB then declined 3.40%, now trading at $246.

Advertisement

The other day, XRP managed to surpass BNB by market capitalization value on the CoinMarketCap scale as the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency took fourth place, pushing BNB to fifth.

However, soon after that, Binance Coin managed to regain fourth place from XRP.

Related
Big New SHIB Project Website Faces Issue With User Login Feature

CZ debunks rumors of new Binance product launch

Chinese cryptocurrency blogger Colin Wu reported that the Binance crypto behemoth had rolled out a new product called Binance Messenger in order to gain another billion users for the platform. However, CZ commented on that, calling the messenger an old product (internal app) for testing. Still, Binance Messenger can be downloaded from App Store.

On Nov. 6, CZ published a teaser – an 11-second video featuring the huge inscription "coming soon." Changpeng Zhao stated that Binance Messenger is not related to that and promised to share more details during the upcoming Binance Blockchain Week event that begins on Nov. 8.

#Binance Coin News #Changpeng Zhao
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image BONE Holder Count Approaches New Milestone, Here's Price Reaction
2023/11/07 14:39
BONE Holder Count Approaches New Milestone, Here's Price Reaction
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here's Who Burned 173 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens: Unexpected Discovery
2023/11/07 14:39
Here's Who Burned 173 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens: Unexpected Discovery
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BLUR Jumps 21%, Its Trigger Might Surprise You
2023/11/07 14:39
BLUR Jumps 21%, Its Trigger Might Surprise You
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD